Ava Thurston and her Harwood Union teammates are state champions again.
Thurston swept the individual Nordic state titles in Division 2, winning both the 5K classic state race last Thursday at Rikert Nordic Center in Middlebury and the 5K freestyle on Monday at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho.
That locked up the Division 2 individual state title for the Harwood sophomore.
Thurston and her teammates Maisie Franke, Sydney Kulis and Caelyn McDonough also claimed the top spot in the classic relay race last Thursday, giving the Highlanders another trophy for the 2019-20 season.
The U-32 boys and girls claimed the overall team titles in Division 2. The U-32 girls overcame a team disqualification in the relay last Thursday to finish with 132 total points. Middlebury was second with 153, Lamoille third with 194 and Harwood fourth with 203. The U-32 boys won with 72 points, Middlebury was second with 79 and Lamoille third with 163. The Harwood boys were seventh with 402 points.
This is the second straight year Thurston has swept the individual races for Division 2; she also won the classic, freestyle and combined individual state titles as a freshman. She’s also a two-time state champ in D-2 cross-country running, guiding Harwood’s harriers to back-to-back team titles.
Thurston dominated both individual races that cap off the 2020 Nordic season. On Thursday she won the 5K classic in 15:02.7, over a minute and a half faster than second-place U-32 skier May Lamb, who finished in 16:41.8. She was nearly as dominant on Monday, beating Lamoille’s Maggie McGee by a minute in the freestyle race with a time of 13:39.9.
Her times in each race were noticeably faster than a year earlier. Her time in classic was nearly 90 seconds better, and in freestyle 58 seconds faster.
Thurston’s times would have also won the 2020 girls Division 1 title in each event; she beat Champlain Valley Union’s Finnegan Middlestadt by 57 seconds in the classic race and beat Mount Mansfield’s Rose Clayton by nearly 16 seconds in freestyle. And, Thurston’s time of 13:39.9 in freestyle would have won the boys D-1 and D-2 crowns, as she would have edged out U-32’s Jed Kurts (13:40.3), the fastest boy in either race, by four-tenths of a second.
The other top racers for the Harwood girls on Thursday were Franke in 10th, McDonough in 23rd and Kulis in 45th. On Monday, the top Highlanders after Thurston were McDonough in 21st, Kulis in 32nd and Jamie Atchinson in 48th.
The relay win for the Highlanders on day one of competition included a rousing comeback by Thurston on the final leg of the race. Franke got the team off to a fast start with a time of 10:06.7, but the Highlanders were in fifth when Thurston took the handoff from McDonough. She chased down all challengers, finishing her leg with a time of 8:10.3 as the Highlanders posted a team time of 40:52.0. Middlebury was second in 41:04.7 and Burr & Burton third in 41:15.5. Favorite U-32 was disqualified from the relay race; otherwise, it would have won, as it was the only team with all four skiers under 10 minutes on each leg.
The U-32 girls mounted their comeback in the freestyle races, and then won the freestyle relay in 31:56.3. Middlebury was second in 34:54.4 and the Harwood team of Thurston, Kulis, Atchinson and McDonough third in 36:05.5.
The Harwood boys were eighth in the classic relay in 40:08.0 and sixth in the freestyle relay in 31:24.8. The Middlebury boys won both relay races, U-32 was second in both and Lamoille third.
Finishes
Here’s a look at the results for the Harwood boys and girls in the individual D-2 races at states. The top five skiers from all schools in each race are included, along with all the Harwood competitors; skiers are listed by place, name, school and time.
Girls
5K classic on Feb. 20
1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 15:02.7
2. May Lamb, U-32, 16:41.8
3. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 16:56.5
4. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 17:06.3
5. Phoebe Hussey, Middlebury, 17:32.5
10. Maisie Franke, Harwood, 18:45.1
23. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood 20:37.3
45. Sydney Kulis, Harwood, 22:16.1
50. Ayla Oshkello, Harwood, 23:21.1
53. Taite Plagge, Harwood, 23:30.9
55. Jamie Atchinson, Harwood 23:43.3
62. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 29:21.6
5K freestyle on Feb. 24
1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 13:39.9
2. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 14:39.6
3. Victoria Bassette, Woodstock, 14:49.5
4. May Lamb, U-32, 14:59.2
5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 15:01.0
21. Caelyn McDonough, Harwood, 17:43.4
32. Sydney Kulis, Harwood, 18:44.2
48. Jamie Atchinson, Harwood, 21:11.6
60. Alice Lindsay, Harwood, 25:44.1
Boys
5K classic on Feb. 20
1. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 13:18.9
2. Jed Kurts, U-32, 14:16.5
3. Samuel Clark, U-32, 14:30.2
4. Zach Wilkerson, Middlebury, 14:33.4
5. Waylon Kurts, U-32, 14:45.8
15. Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 15:50.3
27. Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 17:10.6
44. Gus Mosle, Harwood, 18:59.9
60. Aiden Lawrence, Harwood, 21:50.1
64. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 26:13.0
65. Beckett Kahn, Harwood, 28:47.8
5K freestyle on Feb. 24
1. Jed Kurts, U-32, 13:40.3
2. Waylon Kurts, U-32, 13:49.1
3. Justice Bassette, Woodstock, 13:52.2
4. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 14:03.9
5. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 14:30.8
19. Carlton Cummiskey, Harwood, 15:37.9
29. Rye MacCurtain, Harwood, 17:25.7
44. Holden Stephenson, Harwood, 19:08.2
46. Ebbe Lillis, Harwood, 19:16.4
53. Gus Mosle, Harwood, 20:05.6
55. Aiden Lawrence, Harwood, 20:25.5
64. Beckett Kahn, Harwood, 22:45.9
66. Jonah Busker, Harwood, 26:26.9