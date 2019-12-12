Three members of the Harwood Union High School girls cross-country team have been named to the Vermont All-State Team.
All three — sophomores Ava Thurston and Britta Zetterstrom and freshman Charlie Flint — are underclassmen. They and several other current freshmen and sophomores should be back for Harwood next fall, as the Highlanders look to continue a decade of dominance in cross-country running.
Thurston has won the Division 2 individual state championship in each of her first two high school years. In both years, her winning times would have also made her the champ in the Division 1 big-school competition.
Zetterstrom was typically the next Highlander to finish after Thurston crossed the finish line, and regularly placed in the top 10. Zetterstrom finished sixth at the state championship meet on the hills of Thetford.
Flint is one of three freshmen who regularly finished in the top 20 for Harwood all season, and she raced to a 10th-place finish at the state championship to help the Highlanders win their second consecutive state title.