Girls basketball
Harwood 51, Stowe 10
Jan. 10
Harwood led 24-4 at halftime, and kept up the pressure in the second half in a road win over Stowe.
“Our rotation defense was so quick,” said Harwood coach Tommy Young, as the team piled up double-digit steals and deflections for the game.
Emma Ravelin led Harwood with 16 points, Tanum Nelson had 12 and Mia Cooper had nine points and six rebounds.
Abby Lehmann was the top scorer for Stowe with five points.
Harwood, now 5-0, is one of three unbeaten teams in Division 2 at the quarter-point of the season; the others are Springfield and Fair Haven.
Stowe dropped to 3-2.
Harwood 43, Peoples Academy 25
Jan. 8
Host Harwood held Peoples Academy to just seven first-half points and got a season-high 15 points from point guard Ashley Proteau.
Harwood used a tough 2-3 zone defense to hold Peoples at bay; the Highlanders were up 19-7 at halftime and 25-14 after three quarters before both teams opened up the offense in the final frame, when Harwood outscored PA 18-11.
“Our defense was tremendous,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said. He’s had the team working in the weight room all season, and it’s really paying off. “Their energy and endurance at the end of the games is really helpful.”
For Harwood, Emma Ravelin went 8-for-8 from the foul line and finished with 12 points and Tanum Nelson had eight. As a team, the Highlanders went 12-for-14 at the charity stripe and the trio of Mia Cooper, Ella Gannon and Ashlyn Carst teamed up to grab 22 rebounds.
Freshman Shelby Wells led PA with 10 points and Gracie Beck had seven.
Boys hockey
Harwood 8, U-32 0
Jan. 11
The Highlanders demolished rival U-32, completing a season sweep of the Raiders and improving to 8-0 on the season.
Skylar Platt and Finn O’Hara paced the Harwood offense, each scoring three goals. Ollie Hammond and Tyson Sylvia added a goal apiece, and Hammond, Sylvia, Platt, Charly Seitz and Jake Green all had assists.
Goalie Connor Dalley stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season.
Harwood is the only unbeaten team left in Division 2. U-32 dropped to 0-8.
Harwood 2, Milton 1
Jan. 8
Harwood’s duo of Skylar Platt and Finn O’Hara provided the offense and goalie Liam Guyette outdueled Milton netminder Jackson Ehler in a matchup of two of the top teams in Division 2.
Both goalies turned in stellar performances, as Guyette stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced and Ehler turned away 38 of the 40 Harwood shots.
“Jackson Ehler stood on his head” to stonewall the Highlanders for much of the night, Harwood coach Jacob Grout praised. But Guyette’s poise as the game wound down and Milton pressed for the equalizer was a key to the game, said.
After a scoreless first period, Harwood took the lead when Platt assisted on O’Hara’s score just over a minute into the second period. Milton tied it up later in the period when Brandon Mitchell scored on assists from Zach Kay and Caleb Barnier.
The score stayed 1-1 until O’Hara and Gavin Thomsen set up Platt’s midway through the third period, putting Harwood on top for good.
As good as Ehler was for Milton, Grout said “the Skylar Platt and Finn O’Hara tag team could still not be silenced.”
It was Harwood’s seventh win of the season, matching its win total from last year with two-thirds of the regular season still to play.
Milton is now 6-2.
Boys basketball
Harwood 40, Vergennes 34
Jan. 13
Two freshmen scored nearly half of Harwood’s points in a home win over Vergennes.
The win was Harwood’s second this season.
“Very strong defense, great communication and good ball movement were the keys to victory,” Harwood coach Jay Bellows said.
Freshman guard Cole Hill led Harwood with 11 points and fellow freshman guard Cooper Olney hit a pair of 3s in the second quarter to finish with six points.
Senior guard Ezra Samuel scored seven points, including a late bucket to seal the win after Vergennes rallied to make it a single-score game in the fourth.
The Highlanders also got key contributions from Michael Fuller and Chris James, who pulled “down big rebound after big rebound,” Bellows said. “Great team victory, with strong efforts from everyone.”
Kevin Jackson led Vergennes with eight points.
Harwood is 2-7.
Lyndon 64, Harwood 34
Jan. 9
Lyndon nearly doubled up visiting Harwood in a battle of one-win teams.
David Stevens had 16 points and Sage Gosselin had 10 for Lyndon, which took an early lead and never looked back.
Brian Gilhuly and Cooper Olney led Harwood with seven points apiece.
Lake Region 60, Harwood 45
Jan. 7
An early deficit proved too much for Harwood to overcome.
Lake Region led by 17 points after the first quarter, largely because of Harwood’s cold shooting. Harwood went shot-for-shot with the visitors the rest of the way, winning the final three quarters 42-40, but the damage had been done.
Ezra Samuel led Harwood with 15 points, Michael Fuller had 10 and Cole Hill had six.
Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 1, Rutland 0
Jan. 11
Harwood-Northfield’s Louisa Thomsen scored the game’s only goal with five minutes to play.
The two squads went scoreless for two periods before Nichole Pappas set up Thomsen for the game-winner.
Harwood-Northfield pounded the puck at Rutland goalie Kristen Pariseau, who had a staggering 52 saves, but wasn’t able to break through until Thomsen scored.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer made 16 saves.
Harwood-Northfield is now 6-2, Rutland 4-4.
Harwood-Northfield 8, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Jan. 7
Six players scored for host Harwood-Northfield against Peoples Academy-Stowe.
Reese Clayton and Louisa Thomsen had two goals and one assist apiece for Harwood-Northfield, and Rachel Fernandez scored once and assisted on four other goals.
Clara Griffin and Hailey Brickey each had a goal and an assist for Harwood-Northfield, Olivia Kaplan also scored and Kailie French, Halle Joslin and Molly Yacovoni had assists.
Lexi James and Isabel Masi scored for PA-Stowe, and Sage Lively had an assist on Masi’s score.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 38 shots; PA-Stowe goalie Ashley McHugh made 25 saves.
Peoples Academy-Stowe dropped to 0-6. Harwood-Northfield is 5-2.
Nordic
Harwood Union’s Nordic skiers have been competing in the annual Tour de Chittenden since late last week. The three-event tour includes different styles of races all over Chittenden County. Harwood’s Ava Thurston won the final event of the tour and finished fourth-overall. Here’s a rundown of how Harwood skiers did in the events. Racers are listed by finish, name, and time.
Harwood at Tour de Chittenden Hill climb at Cochran’s
Jan. 13
1. Ava Thurston, 6:11
Harwood at Tour de Chittenden Classic distance race at Jericho
Jan. 11
Girls
3. Ava Thurston, 17.38
23. Mackenzie Greenburg, 21:18
44. Caelyn McDonough, 23:05
50. Maisie Frank, 23:30
83. Sydney Kulis, 25:41
Boys
29. Carlton Cummiskey, 18:52
47. Rye MacCurtain, 20:22
63. Ebbe Lillis, 21.42
96. Aiden Lawrence, 27:10
Harwood at Tour de Chittenden Prologue race at Colchester
Jan. 9
Girls
14. Mackenzie Greenburg, 8:57
29. Ava Thurston, 9:31
32. Maisie Frank, 9:41
55. Sydney Kulis, 10:33
56. Caelyn McDonough, 10:34
Boys
24. Carlton Cummiskey, 8:10
51. Rye MacCurtain, 8:55