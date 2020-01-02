Gymnastics
Essex 133.25, Harwood 115.60
Dec. 28
Anna Pringle-Corcoran won the overall competition and helped Essex beat visiting Harwood.
Pringle-Corcoran finished with 32.2 points, edging her teammate Abby Brooks, who had 32.1. Harwood’s Delana Cheney was third with 31.7 points.
Cheney finished third in vault and beam. Brooks won vault and her teammates Livia Ball and Ella Lesney won the other events, with Ball winning bars and Lesny beam and floor. Pringle-Corcoran finished second in vault, bars and beam.
Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 4, Hartford 0
Dec. 28
Three players scored for Harwood-Northfield in a shutout win on home ice.
Clara Griffin scored twice to lead Harwood-Northfield and Louisa Thomsen and Olivia Kaplan each had single scores.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer made 17 saves; Zoe Pfeiffer stopped 25 shots for Hartford.
Harwood-Northfield is now 4-1.
Boys hockey
Harwood 6, Northfield 0
Dec. 28
Skylar Platt’s three goals led Harwood to a road win over Northfield.
Jacob Cantwell, Finn O’Hara and Tyson Sylvia also scored for Harwood, now 4-0 on the season, and Liam Guyette made 12 saves in goal.
Under fire all night, Northfield goalie Dylan Partlow made 36 saves.
Northfield is 1-4.
Boys basketball
Milton 65, Harwood 34
Dec. 27
Kyle Brown poured in 41 points to outscore Harwood on his own, and Milton won easily.
Brown hit six 3-pointers as part of his offensive explosion. Brandon Dallas Jr. added nine points for Milton and Damion Mitchell had eight.
Ezra Samuel had nine points for Harwood and Chris James had eight.
Milton is now 4-0, Harwood 1-4.
Peoples Academy 63, Harwood 43
Dec. 23
Charlie Veit’s 20 points led three Peoples players in double figures as the Wolves got their first win of the season at Harwood.
Joe Buonanno added 16 points for Peoples and Tamirat Tomlinson had 12.
Jasper Koliba led Harwood with nine points and Chris James had eight.
Wrestling
Harwood at Middlebury
Dec. 28
No results available.