Girls basketball
Harwood 63, Lake Region 51 (OT)
Jan. 17
Harwood’s Ashley Proteau hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime, then the Highlanders outscored Lake Region 12-0 in the extra session in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The Highlanders built a 26-17 lead by halftime and was up 35-27 after the third quarter, but Lake Region mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and briefly took the lead before Proteau’s last-second heroics.
“They had a good run in the fourth,” Harwood coach Tom Young said, in part because Harwood’s Mia Cooper fouled out.
Tanum Nelson led a balanced Harwood offense with 16 points, Proteau had 15 and Ashlyn Carst had 12. Cooper notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ella Gannon pulled down a whopping 18 rebounds.
“She came up huge in overtime,” Young said about Gannon. “Just a monster game from her.”
Sakoya Sweeney his six 3-pointers and led Lake Region with 25 points, Robin Nelson had 10 and Tia Martinez had nine.
The Highlanders have played two overtime games this season, and hasn’t allowed either opponent to score a single point in overtime.
Harwood is now 7-0, Lake Region 6-1.
Harwood 56, Montpelier 23
Jan. 14
Tanum Nelson and Mia Cooper each scored a dozen points in a road rout at Montpelier.
“Our defense was phenomenal again,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said. “We controlled the boards the way we want to and our transition game looked great.”
Ashley Proteau added 10 points for Harwood and Emma Ravelin had nine. Ella Gannon pulled down 10 rebounds as part of Harwood’s big night on the boards and Cooper had eight.
Bella Luhr led Montpelier with six points.
Gymnastics
Milton 114.5, Harwood 109.85
Jan. 16
Harwood’s Delana Cheney claimed the all-around individual win, but host Milton edged Harwood for the team win.
Cheney finished with 30.65 points in the all-around, less than a point ahead of Milton’s Alexis Drown (29.95). Harwood’s Lynn Russell was third at 28.6.
Cheney finished in the top three in all four events, winning vault with an 8 and beam with a 9.15 and coming in third in bars with a 6.1 and in floor with a 7.4.
Russell’s best finish was in vault, where she finished second to Cheney with a 7.95. Harwood’s Alyson Bryant was third in the same event with a 7.65, giving the Highlanders a clean sweep of vault.
Milton’s Drown won bars with a 6.95 and her teammate Kaylee Shaw was second in the event with a 6.9. Milton’s Kayleigh Bluto won floor with a 7.75 and Drown was second with a 7.6; she was also second in beam with a 7.9.
St. Johnsbury 128.5, Harwood 119
Jan. 14
St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones claimed the overall individual title, helping her team beat visiting Harwood.
Jones swept all four events, winning vault with an 8.5, bars with a 9, beam with a 9.3 and floor with a 9.4, and a 36.2 total score. Harwood’s Delana Cheney was second at 33.4, St. Johnsbury’s Anna Cushing was third at 32.95 and Harwood’s Lynn Russell was fourth at 30.3.
Harwood’s 119 points was the most it has scored this season.
In finishing second overall, Cheney was third in bars with a 7.6, second in beam with a 9.1, third in floor with an 8.8 and third in vault with a 7.9. Russell finished fifth in bars and floor and was fourth in beam. Alyson Bryant was third in beam with an 8.6.
Girls hockey
Brattleboro 6, Harwood-Northfield 5 (OT)
Jan. 20
Liv Romo’s second goal of the night was the game-winner; she scored in overtime as Brattleboro outlasted visiting Harwood-Northfield.
Romo’s first goal put Brattleboro up late, but Harwood-Northfield’s Nichole Pappas scored with 13 seconds left to tie the score at 5-5 and force sudden-death overtime.
Pappas also had an assist on the night.
Reece Clayton led the Harwood-Northfield offense with two goals, Louisa Thomsen had a goal and two assists, Eva Joslin also scored and goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 14 shots.
Romo and Julianna Miskovich scored two goals apiece for Brattleboro and Edie Cay and Katie Inman also had goals. Brattleboro goalie Eliya Petrie had 35 saves.
Brattleboro is now 6-6, Harwood-Northfield 7-3.
Harwood-Northfield 3, Missisquoi 0
Jan. 15
Clara Griffen’s two goals keyed the Harwood-Northfield victory over Missisquoi.
Griffen, a junior forward for the cooperative team, scored early in the second period on an assist by Kailie French. Louisa Thomsen made it 2-0 midway through the third period and Molly Yacovoni and Olivia Kaplan set up Griffen for her third score to put the game away.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 22 shots. Missisquoi goalie Madison Conley faced a Harwood barrage and finished with a staggering 51 saves.
Boys hockey
Lyndon 7, Harwood 6
Jan. 18
Sam Gonyaw scored late in the third period as Lyndon handed Harwood its their first loss of the season.
“Poor defensive consciousness” was Harwood’s demise, coach Jacob Grout said. “You can’t win many games if you give up seven goals.”
Neither team focused on defense, the result being a combined total of more than 100 shots on goal — 91 saves, and 13 goals.
Harwood was down 2-1 after the first period but four second-period scores gave it a 5-4 lead going into the final period. Lyndon decided the game by scoring the final three goals.
Skylar Platt led the Harwood offense with a hat trick, Tyson Sylvia and Finn O’Hara each had a goal and an assist and Tanner Woodard had the Highlanders’ other goal. Ollie Hammond had three assists and Jacob Green had two.
Both goalies had a busy night; Harwood’s Connor Dalley stacked up 50 saves and Lyndon goalie Sawyer Goodwin stopped 41 shots.
Patrick Gaudreau and Daniel Lanoue led the Lyndon offense with two goals apiece and Martin Rudolf and Dylan Miller had single scores to go with Gonyaw’s game winner.
Harwood dropped to 9-1, but is still the top-ranked team in Division 2. Lyndon, 8-3, and is one of a handful of teams chasing Harwood as the second half of the season begins.
Harwood 6, Missisquoi 3
Jan. 15
Finn O’Hara poured in four goals and assisted on another to help Harwood win at Missisquoi 0.
Missisquoi took a 2-1 lead in the first period, but O’Hara and Skylar Platt scored five goals in the second period, piling up a lead Missisquoi couldn’t overcome.
Platt had two goals for Harwood and Liam Guyette made 25 saves.
Steven King and Jackson Porter each had a goal and an assist for Missisquoi and Owen Kane had the other score. PJ Bouchard made 34 saves for Missisquoi, now 4-3-1.
Boys basketball
Montpelier 55, Harwood 29
Jan. 15
Montpelier led 11-8 after the first quarter, but put the game away with a 15-0 run in the second quarter.
Playing at home, Montpelier led 33-15 by halftime and 43-21 by the end of the third.
Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyler Ricker’s had 12 points.
Michael Fuller led Harwood with seven points and Cooper Olney and Chris James each had five.
Montpelier is now 8-1, Harwood 2-8.
Nordic
Harwood seventh at Mount Mansfield relays
Jan. 17
Harwood’s varsity skiers finished seventh at relay races hosted by Mount Mansfield at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho.
The Highlanders finished with a total of 40 points in the varsity event. The relays also feature junior varsity races, with total points being added up from those races as well to declare an overall winner, but Harwood didn’t qualify for scores in the JV races.
Harwood’s best varsity finish was 11th, as the relay team of Carlton Cummiskey, Maisie Frank, Mackenzie Greenberg and Rye MacCurtain skied a 46.52, with the first two skiers competing in classic style and the latter two in skate style.
Harwood’s other top team, Aiden Lawrence, Sydney Kulis, Ayla Oshkello and Gus Mosle, was 29th in 58:06.
Champlain Valley Union had the fastest varsity squad, with one four-person team finishing in 40:52. Mount Mansfield was second in 41:24 and U-32 third in 41:52. CVU won the varsity competition with five points, Mount Mansfield was second with eight and U-32 third with 13. CVU and Mount Mansfield tied with 15 points total in the combined varsity and JV standings, with U-32 just behind them with 17 points.