Girls ice hockey
Harwood-Northfield 3, Woodstock 1
Dec. 7
Three players scored for the cooperative team from Harwood-Northfield as the Highlanders opened their ice-hockey season with a road win over Woodstock.
Hailey Brickey, Rachel Fernandez and Sarah Garvin scored for Harwood-Northfield against Woodstock, the team that ended Harwood’s season in the Division 2 semifinals last season.
Lyric Smith and Olivia Kaplan had assists for Harwood-Northfield, which also has skaters from Randolph and Williamstown on the team, and goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 20 shots.
For Woodstock, Allie Cimis assisted on a Sami Yates score in the second period to get her team back within one before Harwood-Northfield slammed the door with its third goal later in the period.