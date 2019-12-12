Girls ice hockey

Harwood-Northfield 3, Woodstock 1

Dec. 7

Three players scored for the cooperative team from Harwood-Northfield as the Highlanders opened their ice-hockey season with a road win over Woodstock.

Hailey Brickey, Rachel Fernandez and Sarah Garvin scored for Harwood-Northfield against Woodstock, the team that ended Harwood’s season in the Division 2 semifinals last season.

Lyric Smith and Olivia Kaplan had assists for Harwood-Northfield, which also has skaters from Randolph and Williamstown on the team, and goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 20 shots.

For Woodstock, Allie Cimis assisted on a Sami Yates score in the second period to get her team back within one before Harwood-Northfield slammed the door with its third goal later in the period.

