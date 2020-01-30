Boys basketball
Harwood 66, Thetford 60 (2OT)
Jan. 25
Playing on the road, Harwood outlasted Thetford in a double-overtime game.
Ezra Samuel led Harwood with 17 points, Chris James had 15 and Cole Hill had 12.
Hill helped sparked the Highlanders late with “several steals that resulted in layups for himself and his teammates in the second half and overtimes,” Harwood coach Jay Bellows said, and Sawyer Simmons, Brian Gilhuly and Cooper Olney all hit 3-pointers late that helped Harwood eke out the win.
Harwood is now 3-9, Thetford 7-5.
Lamoille 59, Harwood 47
Jan. 21
Lamoille’s bench came up big with 20 points as the Lancers won at Harwood.
Starter Shane Royer led Lamoille with 17 points, Jackson Stanton and Bryce Conger had nine points apiece and Jake Randall had seven.
Harwood got 11 points from Jasper Koliba and 10 points from Cooper Olney.
Boys hockey
Harwood 3, Burr & Burton 1
Jan. 25
Harwood improved to 11-1 with a home win over Burr & Burton.
Harwood 3, Hartford 2
Jan. 22
Finn O’Hara scored his second goal of the game as time was winding down, and Harwood won at Hartford.
O’Hara scored with 1:13 left in the third period. Harwood was up 2-1 heading into the third, but Hartford tied it up three minutes before O’Hara scored.
Skylar Platt scored the other goal for Harwood and assisted on both of O’Hara’s scores.
Ozzie DeFelice scored both goals for Hartford. Harwood goalie Liam Guyette and Hartford goalie Colby Boyce each made 25 saves.
The win helped the Highlanders bounce back from their first loss of the season.
Girls basketball
Harwood 53, Middlebury 20
Jan. 27
Harwood used balanced scoring and lockdown defense to beat Middlebury and snap a two-game losing skid.
“We had a good few practices; they were focused,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said. “They were frustrated with themselves, but realized the ship wasn’t sinking — we had two losses by five points when we didn’t hit free throws.”
Mia Cooper led Harwood with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ashley Proteau had 13 points and Tanum Nelson had 12 points and six steals. Emma Ravelin had seven points in her first game back after suffering a broken nose and Ella Gannon had eight rebounds.
Harwood jumped on Middlebury early, leading 16-0 after the first quarter, 31-12 at the half and 47-18 after three quarters.
“They played a good team game, better passing and better decision-making,” Young said.
Harwood, 8-2, and is in third place in Division 2. Middlebury is 3-7.
U-32 34, Harwood 31
Jan. 24
Down 15-9 at halftime, host U-32 rallied after the break and handed Harwood its second loss of the season.
U-32 closed to within two points by the end of the third quarter, 24-22, and then connected on some late free throws to hold its lead.
“We shot 31 percent from the free-throw line. That’ll hurt you every time,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said.
Casey Flye led U-32 with 12 points; Tanum Nelson led Harwood with 17 points.
Lyndon 42, Harwood 40
Jan. 22
Lyndon used hot shooting, at both the free-throw and 3-point lines, to win at Harwood.
The two squads battled through a back-and-forth game, but free throws allowed Lyndon to preserve its lead.
Lyndon led 15-14 after the first quarter, Harwood led 22-21 at halftime and Lyndon was up 31-28 to start the fourth quarter.
Kadienne Whitcomb led Lyndon with four 3-pointers in the first quarter and a game-high 19 points. Her teammate Lindsay Joyal finished with 14 points, and she went 4-for-4 from the foul line after Harwood had tied the game at 38-38 with just under 90 seconds to play.
Tanum Nelson led Harwood with 14 points, Ashley Proteau had nine and Mia Cooper had eight.
The loss looks like a major upset, as it was just Lyndon’s second win of the year, but Harwood coach Tom Young said he expected a tough game coming in.
Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 4, U-32 2
Jan. 25
Four players scored for Harwood-Northfield in a home win against U-32.
The game also doubled as a fundraiser put on by the two teams to raise money for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a camp for children with cancer. The two teams were able to raise $2,638.35 for the camp in South Hero, where children with cancer get a chance to participate in a host of outdoor activities.
“We would like to thank everyone for the support and for making the Camp Ta-Kum-Ta charity game such a huge success,” said Harwood-Northfield coach Mike Vasseur.
During the game, Louisa Thomsen and Reese Clayton each had a goal and an assist to lead the Harwood-Northfield offense. Eva Joslin and Nichole Pappas had the other two scores and Arianna Loomis and Rachel Fernandez had assists.
Cece Curtin and Caitlyn Fielder had a score apiece for U-32.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer made 22 saves; U-32’s Jin Clayton had 18 saves.
Harwood-Northfield is now 8-3, U-32 3-9.
Harwood-Northfield at Rice
Jan. 22
Postponed.
Alpine
Harwood third at Cochran’s
Jan. 27
Harwood’s boys and girls alpine squads skied to a combined third-place finish at a dual-course slalom event at Cochran’s Ski Area.
As a team, Harwood defeated Burlington in the quarterfinals, lost to Rice in the semifinals and beat Essex in the consolation round. Mount Mansfield beat Rice for the overall team win.
Deena Jacunski of Rice was the overall individual winner for the girls with a time of 1:05.73 and Mount Mansfield’s Brody Chipman won the boys individual title with a 1:02.28. Here’s a look at how Harwood boys and girls finished overall; skiers are listed by finish, name and time.
Boys
7. Aidan Flint, 1:12.84
10. Cody Kenney, 1:14.46
20. Eric Dessureau, 1:24.43
23. Michael Aiken, 1:28.82
32. Daniel Guerro, 1:51.25
Girls
6. Alanya Morelli, 1:15.82
7. Laili Iskandarova, 1:17.13
8. Rubi Murphy, 1:18.89
9. Tela Haskell, 1:19.31
12. Katie Rush, 1:20.7
19. Cassidy Berry, 1:28.89
Harwood at Jay Peak (GS)
Jan. 24
Canceled.
Gymnastics
Harwood 109.75, Middlebury 99.4
Cheney tops for Highlanders
Jan. 24
Delana Cheney won the overall title as the Highlanders got their first win of the season in a home meet against Middlebury.
Cheney took first place with a 30.35, teammate Emily Bryant was second at 28 and Harwood’s Lynn Russell and Middlebury’s Juliana Williams tied for third with scores of 26.8.
Cheney finished first in all four events she competed in. Her closest call came in vault, where she and Bryant tied for first with scores of 7.2. Williams, a Fair Haven student competing for Middlebury, was second in vault and Russell was third, tied with Middlebury’s Carly Burger.
Cheney won bars, Bryant and Williams tied for second and Middlebury’s Alyza Alger was third.
The Highlanders have been strong on beam all year, and swept the podium in that event against Middlebury. Cheney won with an 8.8, Bryant was second and Russell third. Cheney again just edged Russell in floor, scoring an 8.85, and Williams was third.