Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 2, Essex 1
Feb. 1
Eva Joslin scored the game-winning third-period goal in Harwood-Northfield’s upset win at home against Division 1 power Essex.
Rachel Fernandez scored Harwood-Northfield’s other goal, Louisa Thomsen had the assist on Fernandez’s score and goaltender Kaylee Thayer stacked up 34 saves to hold Essex at bay.
Abby Robbins scored the goal for Essex, Celia Wiggett had an assist and Sophie Forcier made nine saves.
Harwood-Northfield, 9-3-1, sits atop the Division 2 standings. Essex, the defending D-1 champ, is now 8-5.
Harwood-Northfield 1, Middlebury 1
Jan. 28
Middlebury scored in the third period to forge a tie with visiting Harwood-Northfield.
Rachel Fernandez scored the Harwood-Northfield goal in the second period on Louisa Thomsen’s assist.
Bella Gale scored for Middlebury on assists by Avery Gale and Hana Doris.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer made 30 saves; Middlebury’s Abby Hodsden stopped 33 shots.
Boys hockey
Harwood 3, Milton 2 (OT)
Feb. 1
Harwood’s Skylar Platt scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Highlanders their second one-goal win over Milton this season.
Gavin Thomsen and Platt scored the goals for Harwood during regulation, Finn O’Hara had assists on each of Platt’s scores and Liam Guyette made 22 saves in goal.
Nick Desouza scored both goals for Milton and Jackson Ehler made 26 saves.
Harwood, 12-1, is in first place in Division 2. Milton, 8-3-1, is one of a handful of teams chasing Harwood in the standings as the postseason approaches.
Harwood 4, Burlington 1
Jan. 29
Four players scored for Harwood in a home win over Burlington.
Michael Clark, Finn O’Hara, Skylar Platt and Tanner Woodard all scored for Harwood and Connor Dalley made 20 saves.
Spencer Stilwell had Burlington’s goal and Brad Labombard had 24 saves.
Burlington is now 3-8-2.
Girls basketball
Harwood 61, Thetford 40
Jan. 31
Harwood’s Mia Cooper struck for 25 points as the Highlanders beat defending Division 3 champ Thetford at home.
Cooper added eight rebounds; Tanum Nelson had 14 points and eight rebounds and Emma Ravelin had 11 points.
Grace Davis had nine points for Thetford and Emi Vaughan had seven.
Harwood, 10-2, ranks second in Division 2, behind only undefeated Fair Haven.
Thetford is now 11-2, third in Division 3.
Harwood 44, Lamoille 12
Jan. 29
Harwood got 20 points from Tanum Nelson and held Lamoille to just 12 for the game to earn the road win.
Boys basketball
Harwood 50, Oxbow 34
Jan. 30
A game-high 17 points from Oxbow’s Bryce Ilsley wasn’t enough as Harwood got the road win.
Ezra Samuel led the Harwood offense with 11 points and Spencer Forkey and Jasper Koliba had nine apiece.
Harwood is now 4-10, Oxbow 3-11.
Lyndon 48, Harwood 36
Jan. 28
No details available.
Alpine
Kogut 12th at Smugglers’ Notch
Feb. 1
Harwood’s Gretchen Kogut was the fastest Highlander in a slalom race at Smugglers’ Notch. The race was held as part of the annual Essex Carnival.
The Harwood girls finished sixth as a team in the slalom event with 99 points; Champlain Valley Union won the team event with 34 points and Rice’s Deena Jacunski had the fastest individual time of 1:00.13.
Here’s a look at how individual Harwood skiers did; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Girls
12. Gretchen Kogut, 1:05.14
27. Tela Haskell, 1:08.91
29. Laili Iskandarova, 1:09.08
31. Rubi Murphy, 1:09.76
36. Kate Haraldsen, 1:11.72
41. Katie Rush, 1:14.52
43. Anda Gulley, 1:15.22
Kogut fifth at Smugglers’ Notch
Jan. 31
Gretchen Kogut notched a fifth-place finish in a giant slalom race at the first day of the Essex Carnival at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Champlain Valley Union won the girls team event with 36 points, and CVU’s Olivia Zubarik had the fastest overall time with 33.31 seconds. The Stowe girls were second with 46 points and Harwood third with 62 points.
The Harwood boys were led by Aidan Flint, who finished 17th, and the Highlanders finished sixth with 133 points. The Stowe boys won the team event with 34 points, and Stowe’s Rai Bleda-Vilalta had the fastest time, 32.57.
Here’s a look at how individual Highlanders finished; skiers are listed by finish, name and time.
Boys
17. Aidan Flint, 36.43
33. Eric Dussereau, 39.45
34. Lucas Wilcox, 39.65
49. Levi Smith, 49.72
Girls
5. Gretchen Kogut, 35.29
14. Tela Haskell, 37.26
19. Aliza Jernigan, 37.66
24. Laili Iskandarova, 38.41
34. Rubi Murphy, 39.55
36. Kate Haraldsen, 39.86
41. Hannah Coe, 41.49
47. Brooke Downing, 42.71
Gymnastics
Randolph 102.35, Harwood 67.90
Cheney wins
Feb. 1
Harwood’s Delana Cheney won the individual title, but the Highlanders were well short of a full team because of injury and illness, allowing host Randolph to get the team win.
Cheney took the top spot on the podium with 27.8 total points, her fifth individual win this season. Cheney won vault with an 8.150 and beam with an 8.4 and was third in bars with a 4.1 and third in floor with a 7.150.
Cheney’s teammate Lynn Russell won bars with a 5.0 and was second in vault with a 7.8 and finished with 25.7 overall points, good for fourth.
Harwood hosts Montpelier tonight, Feb. 6, to close out the regular season before the state championship competition later this month.