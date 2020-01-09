Gymnastics
South Burlington 96.8, Harwood 93.35
Cheney wins overall
Jan. 4
Harwood took first place in all four individual events and Delana Cheney earned the overall individual win, but South Burlington eked out the team win because the Highlanders were short two gymnasts.
Cheney finished with a 30.3 to win the all-around competition. Her teammate Lynn Russell was second with a 27.05 and South Burlington’s Sarah Henry was third with 26.10.
Cheney finished first in three events, winning bars with a 6.0, beam with an 8.25 and blowing the competition away with an 8.65 to win floor. Cheney also finished second in vault, which Russell won with a 7.6.
Russell finished second on bars and beam; on floor, Harwood freshman Olivia Bloom finished tied for second with South Burlington’s Henry and Sydnie Dougherty, as all three gymnasts had scores of 6.8.
With two missing athletes, Harwood didn’t have enough scoring gymnasts competing in each event and had to take zeroes for the missing competitors, allowing South Burlington to edge the Highlanders for the overall team victory.
Boys hockey
Harwood 7, U-32 0
Jan. 6
Skylar Platt struck for a hat trick and assisted on another score to lead Harwood past visiting U-32.
U-32 kept things close until late in the second period, when Harwood blew the game open.
Finn O’Hara had another stellar game on offense, scoring twice and assisting on three other goals, and Tyson Sylvia and Gavin Thomsen had one goal apiece. Ollie Hammond had three assists, Jacob Green had one and goalie Connor Dalley stopped 16 shots.
U-32 goalie Keegan Lamson made 28 saves.
Harwood is now 6-0.
Harwood 7, Mount Mansfield 2
Jan. 4
Four players scored for Harwood as it thumped Mount Mansfield in the first home game of the season.
Three players, Jake Green, Ollie Hammond and Skylar Platt, scored two goals apiece for Harwood. Finn O’Hara had the other score and racked up four assists.
“O’Hara was a powerhouse all game long on all areas of the ice,” Harwood coach Jacob Grout said.
Goalie Liam Guyette made 16 saves.
Mount Mansfield dropped to 2-5.
Wrestling
O’Hara, Siner post wins
Jan. 4
Harwood’s Sully O’Hara and Dagan Siner each won his weight division at a meet hosted by Otter Valley.
O’Hara, a senior, claimed the top spot at 170 pounds; Siner, a junior, won the 138-pound division.
The win was O’Hara’s second this year. He also won the 170-pound division at a meet in Middlebury during the holiday vacation.
Girls basketball
Harwood 59, Northfield 14
Jan. 4
Up 9-7 after the first quarter, Harwood held host Northfield to just seven points the rest of the game in a blowout win.
Sophomore Tanum Nelson did a little bit of everything; she was the team’s top scorer with 17 points, and also had eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Mia Cooper also filled up the stat sheet with 14 points, six blocks and five rebounds. Emma Ravelin had 11 points and Ashley Proteau had seven points and eight steals.
Harwood blew the game open by outscoring Northfield 19-2 in the second quarter; nine of Harwood’s 12 players scored in the contest.
Piper Mattsson led Northfield with six points.
Harwood is 3-0, Northfield 0-5.
Boys basketball
U-32 54, Harwood 41
Jan. 2
U-32’s Carter Pelzel and Owen Kellington teamed up for 30 points in a win at Harwood.
Pelzel had 16 points and Kellington had 14 for U-32.
Michael Fuller had nine points for Harwood; Jasper Koliba and Chris James had seven points apiece.
The Highlanders held undefeated U-32 in check well into the second half. The score was tied 27-27 midway through the third quarter before U-32 finally got rolling to pull away.
U-32 is now 4-0, Harwood 1-5.
Girls hockey
Burlington-Colchester 6, Harwood-Northfield 1
Jan. 4
Meghan Lehouiller and Madison Chagnon scored five goals between them as Burlington-Colchester won at Harwood-Northfield.
Lehouiller had a hat trick and two assists, Chagnon scored twice and Elise Scorsome had a goal and two assists.
Olivia Kaplan scored the goal for Harwood-Northfield in the first period; the two teams ended the first period tied 1-1 before Burlington-Colchester blew the game open.
Burlington-Colchester goalie Olivia Dallamura made 15 saves. Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer was stellar in the loss, stacking up 41 saves.
Burlington-Colchester, one of the top teams in Division 1 this season, improved to 6-0. Harwood-Northfield, which plays in Division 2, is now 4-2.
Nordic
Harwood girls fifth, boys sixth at U-32
Jan. 4
The Harwood girls finished fifth and the boys were sixth at freestyle races hosted by U-32.
Junior captain Mackenzie Greenberg had the top overall finish of any Highlander, coming in 11th in the girls race with a time of 19:17.22. Caelyn McDonough was 31st, Maisie Frank 32nd, Sydney Kulis 36th and Ayla Oshkello 48th.
Overall, the Highlanders finished with 110 points, edging Peoples Academy (113 points) for fifth and finishing only two points behind fourth-place Lamoille Union. Champlain Valley Union won the girls team event with 16 points; Esther Cuneo won the race in 17:08.46, and Emma Strack finished third. In second was Mount Mansfield’s Hattie Barker, just over two seconds behind Cuneo.
U-32 was second in the girls race with 41 points and Mount Mansfield third with 59.
On the boys side, Carlton Cummiskey was Harwood’s top finisher, 17th in 17:25.46. Rye MacCurtain was 35th, Ebbe Lillis 37th, Holden Stephenson 44th, Jonah Busker 52nd and Aiden Lawrence 53rd.
Harwood was sixth with 133 points. U-32 won the event with 15 points and Champlain Valley and Lamoille Union tied for second with 48.
North Country’s Jack Young won the race in 15:05.12, U-32’s Jed Kurts was second and Mount Mansfield’s Jax Lubkowitz third.