Boys basketball
Missisquoi 48, Harwood 39
Dec. 20
Ethan Creller’s 19 points helped Missisquoi beat visiting Harwood.
Matt Curtis added 14 points for Missisquoi.
Jasper Koliba led Harwood with 13 points and Cole Hill had 11.
Missisquoi is 2-0, Harwood 1-2.
Stowe 43, Harwood 33
Dec. 17
Roshawn Russell poured in 19 points to help Stowe leave Duxbury with a win.
Russell added five rebounds, Max McKenna went 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 13 points, and Daniel Lyden had six points and seven rebounds.
Forward Michael Fuller led Harwood with 13 points.
Although they play in different divisions – Harwood is in Division 2 in basketball while Stowe is D-3 – the two schools are typically each other’s biggest rival, and Stowe coach John Decker said “the game and the atmosphere were electric.”
Boys hockey
Harwood 5, Burlington 1
Dec. 21
Up 2-1 after the first period, Harwood put the game away with one second-period score and two more in the third at Leddy Park.
Jon O’Brien and Finn O’Hara led Harwood with two goals apiece and Tyson Sylvia had the other goal. Ollie Hammond had two assists and Jake Cantwell and Skylar Platt also had assists.
Spencer Stillwell scored the Burlington goal on Colton Poulin’s assist.
Harwood goalie Connor Dalley stopped 25 shots; Bradley Labombard had 20 saves for Burlington.
Harwood is now 3-0, Burlington 2-2.
Gymnastics
Champlain Valley Union 135.35, Harwood 101.25
Dec. 19
Champlain Valley Union’s Tali Giubardo took first place in three events to lead her team to a win at Harwood.
Giubardo was also the top overall finisher with 36.2 points and her teammate Taylor Hoar was second with 34.05.
Harwood’s top overall finisher was Delana Cheney, third with 30.95 points; her teammates Lynn Russell and Hannah Ladieu finished fourth and fifth with 28.5 and 21.2 points, respectively.
Giubardo was first in floor with a 9.4, bars with an 8.8 and beam with a 9.65. She also finished third in vault, which Hoar won with a score of 8.7. Champlain Valley swept the top five places in the beam event.
For Harwood, Cheney was fourth in vault and bars and fifth in floor routine. Alyson Bryant had Harwood’s other top five finish in an individual event, coming in fifth in bars.
Wrestling
Harwood at Mount Abraham
Dec. 21
No information was available.
Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 1, Champlain Valley Union 0
Dec. 21
Reese Clayton scored the game’s only goal to give Harwood-Northfield a road win over Champlain Valley Union.
Louisa Thomsen and Olivia Kaplan had assists on Clayton’s score and Kaylee Thayer made 19 saves in goal.
Champlain Valley’s Grace Ferguson stopped 14 shots.
Girls basketball
Harwood 51, Vergennes 40 (OT)
Dec. 21
The game was even until overtime, when Harwood outscored Vergennes 11-0 in overtime to earn a road win.
Mia Cooper had a double-double for Harwood with 19 points and 10 rebounds; 18 of her points came in the second half and in overtime. Ashlyn Carst and Ashley Proteau each had nine points, and Carst had eight rebounds.
Kate Gosliga scored half of Vergennes’ points, with 20, and Emily Rooney had 10.
Harwood is 2-0, Vergennes 0-1.
Harwood 46, Missisquoi 33
Dec. 18
Harwood trailed by two going into the fourth quarter, then outscored Missisquoi 18-3 to win the Highlanders’ season opener.
Harwood led 14-7 after the first quarter, but Missisquoi tied it up 21-21 by halftime.
“We came out in man (defense) and were playing really well,” Harwood coach Tom Young said, but the Highlanders ran into foul trouble and Missisquoi got back into the game, leading 39-28 after three quarters.
Young rested his starters late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, but the bench unit was able to put the clamps on Missisquoi.
“They played outstanding. We went to our zone and just shut them down,” Young said.
Harwood’s star center Mia Cooper had 10 points and four rebounds while battling foul trouble all game, Ashley Proteau had eight points and four rebounds and Emma Ravelin also had eight while providing “a bit of a spark for us,” off the bench, Young said. Tanum Nelson had seven points and the Highlanders got standout defensive performances from Kennedy Wimble, Emily Semprebon and Ella Gannon.
Missisquoi’s Macayla Langlois led all scorers with 13 points.
Nordic
Thurston wins, Cummiskey fourth at Craftsbury
Dec. 18
On skis or on foot, Harwood’s Ava Thurston continues her dominance in long-distance sports. The sophomore opened the Nordic ski season by winning a skate race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Thurston finished in 14:44.7, 40 seconds ahead of Mount Mansfield’s Rose Clayton. Thurston’s teammate Mackenzie Greenburg was sixth in 17:34, Maisie Franke 14th, Sydney Kulis 16th and Julianne Young 17th.
Carlton Cummiskey had the top finish for the Harwood boys, finishing fourth in 14:56.2. Rye MacCurtain was ninth in 16:06.3, Holden Stephenson 15th, Aiden Lawrence 17th and Jonah Busker 18th.