Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 2, North Country-Lyndon 0
Dec. 14
Rachel Fernandez and Clara Griffin scored the goals as Harwood-Northfield outlasted North Country-Lyndon in a matchup of two cooperative teams.
Fernandez put Harwood-Northfield on the board late in the first period on a power-play goal set up by Louisa Thomsen. Clara Griffin scored the insurance goal five minutes into the third period on an assist by Eva Joslin during another power play.
North Country-Lyndon, known as the Kingdom Blades, got 19 saves from goalie Courtney Lewis. Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stacked up 25 saves.
Harwood-Northfield is now 2-1, North Country-Lyndon 1-1.
Spaulding 7, Harwood-Northfield 3
Dec. 11
Spaulding’s freshman sensation Cami Bell struck for six goals in a win at Harwood-Northfield.
Bell scored 18 seconds into the game, and added five more scores after fellow freshman Rebecca McKelvey made it 2-0 later in the period.
Harwood rallied after that, taking a 3-2 lead by the end of the first period on goals by Olivia Kaplan, Reece Clayton and Rachel Fernandez.
Bell struck on a breakaway early in the second period to tie the score, added another goal later in the period and then poured in three more scores to slam the door.
Clara Griffin and Sarah Garvin had assists for Harwood-Northfield and goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 26 shots. Spaulding’s Mattie Cetin had 25 saves.
It was Spaulding’s season-opener.
Boys hockey
Harwood 3, St. Johnsbury 1
Dec. 14
Harwood claimed the Burchard Tournament title with a win over St. Johnsbury in the championship game.
The Highlanders are now 2-0 after a pair of wins in the season-opening tournament. St. Johnsbury is 1-1.
Harwood 5, Mount Mansfield 1
Dec. 13
The Highlanders began their 2019-20 season by thumping Mount Mansfield in the opening round of the Burchard Tournament at Burlington’s Leddy Park.
Boys basketball
Harwood 52, Hartford 44
Dec. 14
Led by Ezra Samuel’s 21 points, Harwood opened its season with a road win over Hartford.