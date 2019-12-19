Harwood girls hockey: Louisa Thomsen

Harwood-Northfield’s Louisa Thomsen comes ever so close to scoring against Spaulding, but was foiled, and the Highlanders lost 7-3.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Girls hockey

Harwood-Northfield 2, North Country-Lyndon 0

Dec. 14

Rachel Fernandez and Clara Griffin scored the goals as Harwood-Northfield outlasted North Country-Lyndon in a matchup of two cooperative teams.

Fernandez put Harwood-Northfield on the board late in the first period on a power-play goal set up by Louisa Thomsen. Clara Griffin scored the insurance goal five minutes into the third period on an assist by Eva Joslin during another power play.

North Country-Lyndon, known as the Kingdom Blades, got 19 saves from goalie Courtney Lewis. Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stacked up 25 saves.

Harwood-Northfield is now 2-1, North Country-Lyndon 1-1.

Spaulding 7, Harwood-Northfield 3

Dec. 11

Spaulding’s freshman sensation Cami Bell struck for six goals in a win at Harwood-Northfield.

Bell scored 18 seconds into the game, and added five more scores after fellow freshman Rebecca McKelvey made it 2-0 later in the period.

Harwood rallied after that, taking a 3-2 lead by the end of the first period on goals by Olivia Kaplan, Reece Clayton and Rachel Fernandez.

Bell struck on a breakaway early in the second period to tie the score, added another goal later in the period and then poured in three more scores to slam the door.

Clara Griffin and Sarah Garvin had assists for Harwood-Northfield and goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 26 shots. Spaulding’s Mattie Cetin had 25 saves.

It was Spaulding’s season-opener.

Boys hockey

Harwood 3, St. Johnsbury 1

Dec. 14

Harwood claimed the Burchard Tournament title with a win over St. Johnsbury in the championship game.

The Highlanders are now 2-0 after a pair of wins in the season-opening tournament. St. Johnsbury is 1-1.

Harwood 5, Mount Mansfield 1

Dec. 13

The Highlanders began their 2019-20 season by thumping Mount Mansfield in the opening round of the Burchard Tournament at Burlington’s Leddy Park.

Boys basketball

Harwood 52, Hartford 44

Dec. 14

Led by Ezra Samuel’s 21 points, Harwood opened its season with a road win over Hartford.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.