Gymnastics
Harwood fifth at state championships
Feb. 15
Ranked eighth heading into the state championship meet in Essex, Harwood’s gymnasts had strong outings in three events to help the squad climb all the way up to fifth place overall.
A regular season that hadn’t gone quite as planned due to injuries left Harwood with a record of 1-6 heading into the state championship meet, but the No. 8 Highlanders went to Essex with a clear goal in mind.
“The team decided that they wanted to end the season with a sixth-place finish,” at states, coach Tanya Cheney said.
The Highlanders accomplished that goal and then some, coming within three points of finishing as the fourth-best team in the state. Harwood finished with a team total of 105.5, edging out Montpelier by 1.5 points for fifth. Champlain Valley Union won the state title with 143.325 points, Essex was second with 139.3, St. Johnsbury third with 125.4 and Milton fourth with 108.475.
CVU’s Tali Giubardo claimed the individual state championship with a score of 36.425, St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones was second with a 36.3 and Essex’s Ella Lesny was third with a 36.
Harwood’s gymnasts performed well in floor, vault and beam; the team scored 27.375 points in floor, 27.45 in vault and 31.775 in beam, the final event, to seal their fifth-place finish. The Highlanders needed that impressive beam score after a disappointing 18.9 points in bars.
Harwood’s 31.755 in beam allowed them to finish just ahead of rival Montpelier, which had entered the competition seeded No. 5. Delana Cheney led the Highlanders in their beam routines, finishing seventh overall in the discipline with a score of 9.075.
“The Highlanders left the state meet excited about how this season ended and were talking about plans for next season,” Coach Cheney said.
Alpine
Harwood’s Jernigan, Kogut top 10 at Cochran’s
Feb. 17
Harwood’s Aliza Jernigan and Gretchen Kogut both cracked the top 10 in the Cougar Cup, a two-run slalom race hosted by Mount Mansfield at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Jernigan skied a 1:52.64 to finish in eighth and Kogut was just behind her in ninth with a time of 1:53.21.
Rice’s Deena Jacunski won the girls race in 1:42.49; Mount Mansfield’s Brody Chipman won the boys race in 1:37.90.
Here’s a look at how Harwood’s top skiers (skiers are listed by place, name and time):
Boys
24. Aidan Flint, 1:51.36
34. Eric Dessureau, 1:57.72
39. Mason Berry, 2:01.14
49. Michael Aiken, 2:08.05
Girls
8. Aliza Jernigan, 1:52.64
9. Gretchen Kogut, 1:53.21
16. Rubi Murphy, 1:57.81
19. Tela Haskell, 1:59.04
23. Laili Iskandarova, 1:59.88
31. Kate Haraldsen, 2:05.86
34. Anda Gully, 2:07.75
43. Brooke Downing, 2:18.45
Harwood second at Mad River Glen
Feb. 10
Led by Gretchen Kogut’s individual win, the Highlanders finished second at a dual slalom race they hosted at Mad River Glen.
Kogut was the fastest girl down the hill, winning with a combined two-run time of 1:06.16, edging out Stowe’s Juliette Hoder (1:06.30).
The Highlanders finished second as a team; Stowe won the team event and South Burlington was third. Several Highlanders also qualified for the dual shoot-out that followed the regular race, but Stowe’s Hoder and Rai Bleda-Vilalta won the girls and boys shoot-outs, respectively.
Here’s a look at how Harwood’s skiers did in the dual panel slalom races earlier in the day (skiers are listed by place, name and time):
Girls
1. Gretchen Kogut, 1:06.16
8. Aliza Jernigan, 1:10.37
9. Laili Iskandarova, 1:10.78
11. Tela Haskell, 1:11.18
12. Rubi Murphy, 1:11.76
13. Katie Rush, 1:11.91
15. Kate Haraldson, 1:12.58
16. Anda Gully, 1:13.29
Boys
13. Aidan Flint, 1:09.22
15. Lucas Wilcox, 1:10.13
18. Michael Aiken, 1:10.78
19. Mason Berry, 1:11.13
20. Levi Smith, 1:11.80
Boys basketball
Williamstown 51, Harwood 42
Feb. 13
Williamstown slowly pulled away after halftime to get the win over the visiting Highlanders.
The score was tied 28-28 at the break, and Williamstown held Harwood to just 14 second-half points to pull out the win.
Williamstown’s Thomas Parrott led all scorers with 16 points, Cole Banks had 10 and Jacob Tassie and Andrew Trottier each had nine.
Brian Gilhuly led Harwood with 14 points and Ezra Samuel had 10.
Harwood dropped to 4-14; the Highlanders were ranked 17th in Division 2 after the loss and likely need to win one or both of their final two games of the season to qualify for the playoffs. Harwood was scheduled to play at Lamoille on Tuesday, after press time, and host Montpelier today, Feb. 20 to close out the regular season.
Williamstown improved to 8-9.
Girls basketball
U-32 56, Harwood 28
Feb. 14
Host U-32 use a balanced offense to upset Harwood, earning the season sweep of the Highlanders.
“They were just better in every aspect of the game,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said. “They had more energy, fought harder and made their shots.”
U-32 opened up a 25-14 lead by halftime and was up 40-21 to start the fourth.
“They had a game plan and executed it really well, and we struggled with it,” Young added. “They played really well, and we did not.”
Shannon McGinley led U-32 with 11 points, Olivia Hogan and Casey Flye had nine points apiece and Eliza Garland had eight. Harwood’s leading scorer was Emma Ravelin with seven.
Harwood dropped to 13-3 with the loss; two of the Highlanders three losses have come to U-32. Ranked No. 3 in Division 2 after the loss, the Highlanders likely need to win their final four regular season games to maintain that seed for the upcoming D-2 postseason. A loss could send the Highlanders tumbling down the standings as far as the No. 6 spot.
U-32 improved to 6-10.
Harwood 44, Lake Region 41
Feb. 12
Harwood went on the road and eked out another victory over Lake Region.
The win gave the Highlanders the season sweep over Lake Region, the top team in Division 3. Harwood won an overtime thriller at home earlier in the season and is the only team to have beaten Lake Region on the year.
“The girls played composed, and handled their press,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “It was a back-and-forth, classic high school game. Fun to coach and be apart of.”
Mia Cooper and Tanum Nelson led the way for Harwood with 13 points apiece and Emma Ravelin scored eight. Nelson carried the Harwood offense early, Young said, and Cooper went 7-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth to seal the win. Her final two free throws put the Highlanders up three, and Lake Region’s last-second 3-point attempt to force another overtime game came up short.
Lake Region’s Tia Martinez led all scorers with 15 points.
Both teams were 13-2 after the contest.
Girls hockey
Spaulding 4, Harwood-Northfield 3 (OT)
Feb. 15
Spaulding’s Bria Dill scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give her team the home win over Harwood-Northfield.
The win was Spaulding’s second over the Highlanders this season.
After a scoreless first period Harwood-Northfield netted three goals in the second to build a 3-1 lead before Spaulding mounted a comeback in the third.
Rachel Fernandez scored the first two goals for Harwood-Northfield in the second and Kailie French scored the other goal. Reese Clayton had two assists for the Highlanders and Eva Joslin, Louisa Thomsen, Nichole Pappas and Clara Griffin all had single assists.
Molly Parker scored Spaulding’s goal in the second period and Rebecca McKelvey scored twice in the third to tie it up and force overtime. Cami Bell assisted on three of Spaulding’s four goals.
Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin stopped 21 shots; Harwood-Northfield’s Kaylee Thayer stacked up 40 saves while holding Spaulding’s high-powered offense in check for much of the game.
Harwood-Northfield, currently ranked No. 1 in Division 2, dropped to 11-5-1. Spaulding, the No. 1 team in Division 3, improved to 16-0.
BFA St. Albans 2, Harwood-Northfield 0
Feb. 12
BFA St. Albans struck for a pair of goals in the second period to outlast host Harwood-Northfield.
Jodi Gratton assisted on Megan Connor’s score to break the ice, then scored herself to provide the insurance tally. Kami O’Brien and Chiara Skeels also had assists and goalie Macie Boissoneault made 14 saves in the shutout win.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 22 shots.
BFA St. Albans improved to 13-3, second in Division 1.
Boys hockey
Harwood 8, Mount Mansfield 0
Feb. 15
Harwood went on the road and dismantled Mount Mansfield to improve to 16-1 on the season.
Mount Mansfield dropped to 4-13-1. With three games to play the Highlanders were ranked No. 1 in Division 2; one more win in Harwood’s final three regular season games would likely lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming D-2 postseason. The Highlanders were scheduled to play at Woodstock, the No. 3 team in the division, on Wednesday after press time, then go to St. Johnsbury on Saturday and close out the regular season next Wednesday, Feb. 26 with a home game against Missisquoi.
Harwood 5, Brattleboro 2
Feb. 12
Harwood won its sixth-straight game with a dominant outing at home over Brattleboro.
Brattleboro dropped to 9-7-1 and was in sixth in Division 2 at press time.
Nordic
Harwood Franke wins, Cummiskey second at Lyndon
Feb. 14
Harwood’s Maisie Franke claimed the top spot on the podium in the girls race and Carlton Cummiskey took second at Lyndon’s winter carnival.
Franke skied a 15:59 to win the girls race by 20 seconds over Champlain Valley Union’s Addie Harris. Lamoille’s Wenzdae Wendling was third in 18:02 and was followed by three of her teammates to round out the top six.
Cummiskey was second in the boys race with a time of 13:43; Lamoille’s Jasper Henderson won in 13:12 and his teammate Elias Gillen was third in 14:01.
Here’s a look at how Harwood’s skiers did individually; skiers are listed by finish, name and time.
Boys
2. Carlton Cummiskey, 13:43
12. Rye MacCurtain, 16:32
17. Gus Mosle, 17:28
19. Ebbe Lillis, 17:55
22. Mason Berry, 18:03
Girls
2. Maisie Franke, 15:59
10. Ayla Oshkello, 20:11
38. Alice Lindsay, 28:49