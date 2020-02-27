Girls basketball
Harwood 62, Lamoille 40
Feb. 24
Harwood used a balanced attack to beat Lamoille on Senior Night.
Harwood seniors Mia Cooper and Ella Gannon led the way; Cooper had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Gannon finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomores Tanum Nelson scored 13 points and Emma Ravelin had 10 for the Highlanders, who led 30-14 at halftime and never let Lamoille back into the game.
Lamoille’s Heidi Tinker led all scorers with 18 points.
Harwood, 15-3, was in second in Division 2 with two games left on the schedule. The Highlanders likely need to win both at Lyndon tonight and at home against Randolph on Saturday to finish in the top four in a crowded D-2 field.
Lamoille dropped to 7-12; the Lancers look to have clinched a playoff spot in D-2, but will likely be on the road in the opening round.
The playoffs begin next week.
Harwood 61, Williamstown 36
Feb. 20
Harwood led 18-8 after the first period and never let up in a road win at Williamstown.
Mia Cooper led the way for Harwood with 18 points and Ashlyn Carst had 13.
Brianna McLaughlin led Williamstown with 12 points.
Randolph at Harwood
Feb. 18
Postponed to Saturday, Feb. 29.
Alpine
Harwood at Burke for conference championships
Feb. 24
No details were available.
Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 1, Rice 1
Feb. 24
Harwood-Northfield finished its regular season with a tie at Division 1 Rice.
Harwood-Northfield took a first-period lead when Rachel Fernandez scored on assists from Reese Clayton and Louisa Thomsen.
The score stayed 1-0 until the third period, when Kylie Corley scored for Rice, and the two squads played a scoreless overtime to finish deadlocked at 1-1.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 28 shots, one fewer than Rice’s Emily McDonald.
Harwood-Northfield finished the regular season 13-5-2, tops in Division 2. Rice is 7-9-3.
Harwood-Northfield looks poised to compete in the Division 1 tournament under a new playoff format in Vermont. Beginning last year, the top teams in Division 2 move up to D-1 for the postseason, to ensure there are at least eight teams in the D-1 bracket.
Harwood-Northfield fared well this season against the six D-1 opponents it faced, going 3-2-1 against the state’s big-school heavyweights.
Harwood-Northfield 4, South Burlington 1
Feb. 22
Clara Griffin scored a hat trick as Harwood-Northfield won at South Burlington.
Griffin scored once in the second period and twice in the third. Sarah Garvin scored the other goal for Harwood-Northfield and Rachel Fernandez, Eva Joslin, Halle Joslin, Olivia Kaplan and Lyric Smith all had assists.
South Burlington’s Sofia Richland scored an unassisted goal in the third period.
The contest was more lopsided than the final score indicated; Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer made just seven saves, while South Burlington’s Lyssa Tan piled up a staggering 48 saves while trying to keep her team in the game.
South Burlington dropped to 1-17, last in Division 1.
Harwood-Northfield 6, Champlain Valley Union 4
Feb. 19
Down two goals in the second period, host Harwood-Northfield scored the next four goals to earn a comeback win on Senior Night.
Clara Griffin scored twice for Harwood-Northfield and Reese Clayton, Rachel Fernandez, Sarah Garvin and Louisa Thomsen had single scores.
Clayton, Fernandez and Eva Joslin had assists for the Highlanders.
Samera Tucker had a hat trick and an assist for CVU and Riley Erdman also scored.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer made 28 saves, CVU’s Grace Ferguson stopped 23 shots.
CVU dropped to 9-9.
Boys hockey
St. Johnsbury 4, Harwood 3
Feb. 22
St. Johnsbury outlasted Harwood to hand the Highlanders their second straight loss and third on the season.
Chase Porter led St. Johnsbury with a pair of goals and Gabriel Salen and Jeremy Reardon each scored once.
Skylar Platt led Harwood with two scores and Tyson Sylvia had the other goal.
Harwood goalie Liam Guyette stopped 22 shots; St. Johnsbury’s Garrett Rice made 32 saves.
St. Johnsbury improved to 9-10. Harwood dropped to 16-3, but was still ranked No. 1 in Division 2 following the loss. A win over Missisquoi Wednesday, after press time, would seal the No. 1 seed for Harwood in the upcoming D-2 playoffs. A loss could knock the Highlanders down to the No. 2 seed, if Woodstock wins its season finale.
Woodstock 4, Harwood 2
Feb. 19
Host Woodstock scored an empty-netter to seal its win over Harwood in a matchup of the top two teams in Division 2.
Harwood got on the board first with a second-period goal by Skylar Platt and then went up 2-1 in the third on Tanner Woodard’s goal, but Woodstock rallied with two more scores to take the lead, then iced the game after Harwood pulled starting goalie Liam Guyette to try to net the equalizer.
Charles Greene, Riley Shepherd, Dylan Deschamp and Andrew Gubbin all scored for Woodstock.
Woodard and Finn O’Hara assisted on Platt’s goal and O’Hara and Platt assisted on Woodard’s score.
Guyette stopped 26 shots for Harwood, two more than Woodstock’s Henry Greene.
Woodstock improved to 13-3-2 with the win.
Boys basketball
Montpelier 54, Harwood 40
Feb. 20
Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams finished with a double-double to help his team rally host Harwood for the regular-season-ending win.
Riby-Williams finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, with nine of his points coming in the decisive fourth quarter. Jonah Cattaneo added 14 points and Tyler Ricker had eight.
Michael Fuller led Harwood with 14 points and Sawyer Simmons had eight. The Highlanders opened up an early nine-point lead before Montpelier came storming back; the score was 32-31 in favor of Montpelier to start the fourth before the visiting team pulled away.
Harwood finished the season 4-16; the Highlanders did not qualify for the Division 2 playoffs. Montpelier finished the regular season 17-3 and earned the No. 3 seed in the D-2 playoffs that began earlier this week.
Lamoille 48, Harwood 41
Feb. 19
Underclassmen Shane Royer and Jackson Stanton each cracked double-digits for host Lamoille as the Lancers outlasted rival Harwood on Senior Night.
The two teams were tied 25-25 at halftime before the Lancers outscored Harwood by seven after the break.
Chris James led the way for Harwood with 13 point sand Ezra Samuel had eight.
The Lancers honored seniors Jake Randall and Jon Post before the game. Randall had seven points; Royer 15 and Stanton, 14.
“The atmosphere in the gym was rocking all game long,” Lamoille coach Hosea Crittenden said.
Lamoille improved to 10-9, but lost its final regular season game to Williamstown to finish 10-10.