Nordic
Harwood at U-32
Feb. 8
Harwood’s Ava Thurston won again, claiming the top spot on the podium at the U-32 Invitational by nearly three minutes.
Thurston skied a 15:05.25; Mount Abraham’s Addy Harris was a distant second in 18:01.41 and U-32’s Shams Ferver was third in 18:06.89.
The Harwood girls were fourth as a team with 61 points and the boys were 10th with 148 points. U-32 won the boys race with 33 points and Burlington took the girls event with 31 points.
Here’s a look at how Harwood’s top skiers did individually; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Boys
7. Carlton Cummiskey, 15:33.39
31. Rye MacCurtain, 17:43.12
49. Gus Mosle, 18:54.48
68. Holden Stephenson, 20:22.50
Girls
1. Ava Thurston, 15:05.25
6. Maisie Franke, 18:34.18
11. Caelyn McDonough, 18:54.93
55. Sydney Kulis, 22:10.40
Boys basketball
U-32 85, Harwood 47
Feb. 8
A 3-point barrage by U-32 blew the game open against visiting Harwood.
U-32’s Owen Kellington led all scorers with 22 points and JP McGinley scored all 21 of his points on 3-pointers. U-32 hit 16 treys as a team.
The home team was up 15-14 after the first quarter, then got hot from behind the arc and led 46-26 at halftime.
Aiden Hawkins added 11 points for U-32 and Anthony Engelhard had 10.
Ezra Samuel led Harwood with 14 points, Michael Fuller had 11 and Chris James had nine.
U-32 is now 14-2, second in Division 2. Harwood dropped to 4-12 and is ranked 16th in the division. The Highlanders were set to play Lake Region on Tuesday, after press time. Harwood, Lake Region and a handful of other squads are battling for the final playoff spots in the upcoming D-2 tournament.
Randolph 71, Harwood 50
Feb. 4
Five players reached double figures for Randolph.
“Randolph’s size was just tough to deal with,” Harwood coach Jay Bellows said.
Chris James led Harwood with 12 points, Brian Gilhuly had 10 and Michael Fuller had nine.
Girls hockey
Harwood-Northfield 4, Burr & Burton 0
Feb. 8
Louisa Thomsen scored twice as Harwood-Northfield won at Burr & Burton.
Thomsen scored once in the second period and again in the third. Clara Griffin and Olivia Kaplan each scored in the first period to put Harwood-Northfield up early. Griffin added two assists and Hailey Brickey, Sarah Garvin, Eva Joslin and Nichole Pappas each had assists.
Harwood-Northfield’s dominance also showed up in the save totals for the two goalies; Highlanders goalie Kaylee Thayer stopped 14 shots in the shutout while Burr & Burton’s Lola Herzog stacked up 40 saves.
Harwood-Northfield is now 11-3-1 and in first place in Division 2 with five games left in the regular season.
Burr & Burton dropped to 2-13.
Harwood-Northfield 1, North Country-Lyndon 0
Feb. 5
Reese Clayton scored the only goal of the game in the second period as Harwood-Northfield outlasted North Country-Lyndon on the road.
Louisa Thomsen and Rachel Fernandez assisted on Clayton’s game winner and goalie Kaylee Thayer made the lead stand up with 24 saves.
North Country-Lyndon goalie Courtney Lewis kept her team within striking distance with 43 saves, but the home team couldn’t net the equalizer.
Boys hockey
Harwood 6, Northfield 2
Feb. 5
Finn O’Hara’s hat trick helped host Harwood rally from an early deficit to beat Northfield.
Ollie Hammond added a goal and two assists for the Highlanders and Tyson Sylvia and Jon O’Brien each scored once.
Harwood goalie Connor Dalley made 16 saves; Northfield’s Dylan Partlow piled up 40 saves while trying to slow the Highlanders’ high-powered offense.
Harwood, now 14-1, is in first place in Division 2 with five games left in the regular season. The Highlanders play at Woodstock, a team just behind them in the standings, next Wednesday, Feb. 19, in a game that could decide the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming D-2 playoffs.
Northfield dropped to 2-12.
Girls basketball
Harwood 52, Oxbow 29
Feb. 8
Harwood’s Tanum Nelson poured in 29 points — matching Oxbow’s team total — in a dominant home win.
Nelson added 10 steals to notch an unusual double-double, and Emma Ravelin chipped in with 11 points for Harwood, which was playing without a handful of regulars, including center Mia Cooper.
“It’s been nice to have so many kids stepping up,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said. “When their number is called, they do what they need to do.”
Oxbow was led by Emma Parkin’s eight points.
Harwood is now 12-2 and is ranked second in Division 2. The Highlanders likely need to win their final six regular-season games to ensure a top-four seed in a crowded D-2 field, which now includes several teams that dropped back from Division 1 this year.
Harwood 51, Montpelier 29
Feb. 5
Harwood opened up a 30-15 halftime lead, then held Montpelier off after the break to earn its fourth win in a row.
Tanum Nelson continued her strong sophomore season with a game-high 26 points and eight steals. Mia Cooper added 10 points and eight rebounds, Emma Ravelin had six points and Ashley Proteau had five.
Nelson’s role at the top of the Highlanders’ lockdown defense gives her plenty of opportunities to steal the ball, and Harwood coach Tommy Young loves how she, Proteau and Ravelin work together.
“They feed each other a lot; it’s really special to watch,” Young said.
Bella Luhr scored half of Montpelier’s points with 16.
Wrestling
Harwood at Randolph
Feb. 5
No information was available.
Gymnastics
Montpelier at Harwood
Feb. 6
Canceled.