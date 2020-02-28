It’s playoff time for the Harwood Union High School boys hockey team and the girls squad from Harwood-Northfield.
The boys play Tuesday night at home; the girls play Wednesday night at home.
The Harwood boys finished the regular season 17-3, earning the No. 1 seed in Division 2 and a first-round bye in the playoffs. They’ll start their playoff run with a home game next Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m., playing either No. 8 Missisquoi or No. 9 St. Johnsbury.
The Harwood-Northfield girls are also the top team in Division 2 with a record of 13-5-2, but due to a new playoff format in girls hockey, the Highlanders were moved up to the Division 1 playoffs.
Harwood-Northfield’s strong regular season, which included three wins over Division 1 squads, earned the Highlanders the No. 4 seed in D-1. A first-round bye means Harwood will host No. 5 Middlebury in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 4, at 6 p.m.