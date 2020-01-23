The Waterbury Record caught up with Jacob Grout, the new head coach of the Harwood boys hockey team, to see how the season is going. It’s going pretty well; the Highlanders are 9-1 and in first place in Division 2.
Q: Record and postseason results last year?
I believe they were 7-10-3 last season. They fell to Milton in the opening round of the playoffs.
Q: How was turnout this year?
20 players, four seniors, four juniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen.
Q: Record so far this year?
9-1.
Q: Which players are playing big roles?
Team captains are seniors Ollie Hammond and Jake Cantwell and junior Gavin Thomsen. Everyone is stepping up big to play team defense. Goalies Liam Guyette and Connor Dalley have been rock-solid when we have needed them most. The duo of Skylar Platt and Finn O’Hara has been a dominant force in Division 2. Our defense has done an incredible job of moving the puck quickly from our zone.
Q: Newcomers contributing this season?
Freshmen Michael Clark and Charly Seitz have stepped up big when called upon.
Q: Team strengths?
The main strength of our team is chemistry. From day one the coaching staff has tried to incorporate the “family” atmosphere with the guys. I think that mentality has kept the boys positive even when we are down a goal or two. It keeps them fighting for one another shift after shift.
Q: Areas where you would like to see improvement?
As foolish as it sounds, not covering for teammates at times. We have a tendency for a player to step up to a fill another player’s spot because that player is out of position. Unfortunately, that leads to a snowball effect at times with people not doing their jobs.
Q: Style of play?
The game has changed a lot since I attended Harwood. We stick to our strengths: speed and tenaciousness.
Q: Key games left on the schedule?
As I am writing this, we just suffered our first loss of the season to Lyndon, 7-6. Absolutely winnable game, but we took away from it what we need to focus on. Still ahead we have Hartford, Burr and Burton, and Woodstock. Not to downplay the Hartford and Burr and Burton games, but I want the Woodstock game. All season long we have been living in their shadow. Even though we are the No. 1 team, everyone discounts us because of Woodstock. The boys want to prove that we are No. 1 for a reason. Our goal for the second half of the season is to ramp up and enter the playoffs red hot. After that first loss, I think the boys have a sour taste in their mouth. With this group, a sour taste only means one thing: Buckle up, because you are about to see some exciting hockey.
Q: What are your expectations for the year?
The first half of the season went better than I could have ever expected. I have high hopes for the second half of the season. These boys have something to prove. I keep passing to the boys a saying that was presented to me as a player: “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.”