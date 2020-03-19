Caitlyn Lamson, a 2016 graduate of Harwood Union High School, is the school’s new varsity softball coach.
“I am excited to have a Harwood graduate return to their program to give back and coach the next generation,” said Chris Langevin, Harwood athletic director. “The excitement and passion with which Caitlyn talks about softball is incredible, and I can’t wait for her to bring that positivity to our team.”
Caitlyn ran track and field, and was captain of both the varsity basketball and varsity softball, teams.
“One thing I remember more than anything from my years in varsity sports were my coaches. Always being pushed to be the best athlete I could be, making those connections, and gaining knowledge beyond the sport itself, is a privilege I will hold with me forever,” Lamson said, “I’m very excited for this upcoming season to see these girls grow and help them to really understand all aspects of the sport. I think having the girls who are coming up from the new middle school team is such a huge advantage since their mindset is already shifting into varsity mode. I’m ready for a strong, competitive season and to give them the experience they will hold with them far beyond high school.”
Lamson’s first game as coach is scheduled for April 14 at 4:30 p.m., unless school officials delay or cancel the spring sports season.