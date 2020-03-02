The Harwood Union High School girls basketball team opens its postseason at home this Wednesday, March 4.
Ranked No. 3 in Division 2, the Highlanders went 17-3 in the regular season and will host No. 14 Missisquoi at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The 2019-20 season was one of the most successful in the history of Harwood girls basketball. Harwood’s 17-3 mark is the best since 1980, when the Highlander team went 18-2 in the regular season and reached the D-2 championship game.
Last season, Harwood went 14-6 and reached the D-2 quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. This year, coach Tommy Young and the resurgent Highlanders will look to take the next step, beginning with Missisquoi.
Harwood won a matchup with Missisquoi on Dec. 18, , 46-33. Another win sends Harwood to the D-2 quarterfinals, hosting either No. 6 Mount Abraham or No. 11 Lamoille on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m.
The D-2 semifinals are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday, March 9 and 11, and the D-2 title game is Saturday, March 14, all at the Barre Auditorium.