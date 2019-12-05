Six players on the Harwood Union High School field hockey team were named to Capital League all-league teams.
Forward Annie Fennelly and defender Ella Holter, both seniors, made the Capital League First Team. Sophomore forward Rachel Goodwin and junior midfielder Charlotte Cook made the Capital League Second Team and sophomore midfielder Maggie Aiken and senior forward Abby Scharges made the Capital League Honorable Mention Team.
The Capital League all-star teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in the league. Harwood’s six all-stars helped the Highlanders overcome a slow start to finish the regular season 6-6-1 and reach the Division 3 quarterfinals before bowing out to Missisquoi in a 1-0 squeaker.
Fennelly, a team captain, had two goals and one assist of her own, and “her speed and stick work helped to create many breakaways and offensive opportunities for the team this year,” coach Katie Alexander said.
Holter anchored Harwood’s defense, playing central defender and finishing with three defensive saves.
“She was never hesitant to apply pressure on the ball, take a big hit to clear it or lift an aerial ball up to the attack line,” Alexander said.
Goodwin, though only a sophomore, led the Highlanders in scoring with six goals and one assist.
“Rachel did a great job of always being ready to score in the circle with her stick down,” Alexander said, which contributed to her leading offensive role.
Cook transitioned from defense to central midfielder midway through the season, helping to spark the team’s turnaround after a 2-6 start.
“Her presence in the middle of the field made a huge positive impact,” Alexander said. “Charlotte has great control of the ball and vision of the field and her teammates.”
Aiken also played midfield this season, and her work ethic helped earn her the all-league Honorable Mention nod.
“Her speed, hustle and ability to encourage and excite her teammates before games made a great impact on helping our team to have a successful season,” Alexander said.
Scharges, also a team captain, was the team’s second-leading scorer with five goals and an assist. Scharges is a leader who helped the team keep a positive attitude all season. “She worked well with her forwards on the field,” Alexander said, and had a knack for making runs to the far post to deflect shots into the goal.