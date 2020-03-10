One Harwood team will play for a championship Wednesday night, March 11, and another will play for the right to fight for the title.
• The top-ranked Harwood boys hockey team plays No. 3 Milton for the state Division 2 championship at 6 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.
The Highlanders survived upset bids by Missisquoi and Hartford to reach the title game. Harwood beat Milton twice during the season, but both games were tight, one-goal contests. Harwood last played for the D-2 title in 2017 and last won it in 2005.
• For the first time since 1980, the Harwood girls basketball team plays in the Division 2 semifinals, facing No. 2 North Country Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium. Harwood is ranked No. 3.
The winner faces No. 1 Fair Haven on Saturday. Fair Haven, undefeated on the year, dismantled No. 4 Enosburg on Monday.
The Division 2 title game is Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.