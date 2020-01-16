Athletes from several central Vermont schools are teaming up to raise money for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the girls varsity hockey teams from Harwood-Northfield, which also includes athletes from Williamstown and Randolph, and U-32 will raise money for the camp during their regular-season game.
Located in South Hero, Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is a camp for children battling cancer where they get a chance to participate in a host of outdoor activities.
“Each year Camp Ta-Kum-Ta tries to squeeze in as many life experiences and memories as possible into one magical week,” the organization’s website says.
All proceeds, which will include entry fees and possibly a 50-50 raffle, raised during the game between Harwood-Northfield and U-32 on Jan. 25 will be donated to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. People can also make donations to the camp as part of the day, and Harwood-Northfield coach Mike Vasseur said they’re “hoping for a big turnout.”
Players on both teams will wear special Camp Ta-Kum-Ta jerseys they purchase ahead of time and will get to keep.
“It should be a fun game between two local teams for a good cause,” Vasseur said.
The game on Saturday, Jan. 25 is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Ice Center in Waterbury.
For more information go to takumta.org.