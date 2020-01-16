Athletes from several central Vermont schools are teaming up to raise money for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the girls varsity hockey teams from Harwood-Northfield, which also includes athletes from Williamstown and Randolph, and U-32 will raise money for the camp during their regular-season game.

Located in South Hero, Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is a camp for children battling cancer where they get a chance to participate in a host of outdoor activities.

“Each year Camp Ta-Kum-Ta tries to squeeze in as many life experiences and memories as possible into one magical week,” the organization’s website says.

All proceeds, which will include entry fees and possibly a 50-50 raffle, raised during the game between Harwood-Northfield and U-32 on Jan. 25 will be donated to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. People can also make donations to the camp as part of the day, and Harwood-Northfield coach Mike Vasseur said they’re “hoping for a big turnout.”

Players on both teams will wear special Camp Ta-Kum-Ta jerseys they purchase ahead of time and will get to keep.

“It should be a fun game between two local teams for a good cause,” Vasseur said.

The game on Saturday, Jan. 25 is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Ice Center in Waterbury.

For more information go to takumta.org.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.