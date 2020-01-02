Mike Vasseur, coach of the cooperative girls hockey team from Harwood-Northfield, offers his outlook on the upcoming season.
Q: Record last year?
8-9-2 in the regular season and ranked No. 4 in the Division 2 playoffs, the team beat Champlain Valley Union in the quarterfinals before losing to Woodstock in the semifinals.
Q: Results this season?
We have done pretty well so far. We are 4-1 with wins over Hartford, Champlain Valley Union, North Country-Lyndon and Woodstock and a loss to Spaulding.
Q: Turnout this year?
We have 17 players this season. Four from Randolph, two from Williamstown, four from Northfield and seven from Harwood.
Q: Returning vets?
Kaylee Thayer will be key in goal. Our defense is very competitive with Hailey Brickey and Molly Yacavoni returning. Offensively we will be counting on Sarah Garvin, Olivia Kaplan and Kailie French.
Q: Newcomers you expect to contribute?
We are expecting good things from Nichole Pappas, Eva Joslin and Lyric Smith, who are joining the defense this year. Our offense will be bolstered by Rachel Fernandez, Clara Griffin, Louisa Thomsen and Reese Clayton, who all join the team this season.
Q: What are some strengths of the team?
We are more balanced and should get more contributions from more players this year. We are going to need to play hard and work as a team if we want to play with the best teams in the league this year.
Q: Key games on the schedule?
Every game is important but playing Division 1 teams is a real challenge for us.
Q: Expectations for the season?
My expectations are the same: End the season a better team than we began with and have fun along the way.