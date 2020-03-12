The top-ranked Harwood boys hockey team played No. 3 Milton Wednesday night for the Division 2 state championship, after the Waterbury Record went to press.
The third-ranked Harwood girls basketball team made the state semifinals for the first time since 1980. They played No. 2 North Country Wednesday night.
And, the No. 4 Harwood-Northfield girls hockey team took an early lead against Burlington-Colchester in the state Division 1 semifinals, but couldn’t hold on for the win.
Here’s a playoff rundown.
Boys hockey
No. 1 Harwood 4, No. 4 Hartford 2
March 7
Down 2-0 in the second period, top-ranked Harwood scored four unanswered goals in a semifinal comeback win, advancing to the Division 2 championship game.
The Highlanders take on No. 3 Milton in the D-2 title game on Wednesday, March 12, at 6 p.m., after the Waterbury Record goes to press.
Harwood sophomore Skylar Platt powered the comeback, with two goals and an assist.
Hartford’s Kyle Hamilton and James McReynolds scored the game’s first two goals, but Harwood would score all the rest.
Finn O’Hara put the Highlanders on the board on assists from Platt and Tanner Woodard, then Platt scored on assists by O’Hara and Tyson Sylvia to tie things up heading into the third period.
Jon O’Brien scored early in the third on an assist from Jacob Green to give Harwood a 3-2 lead, and Platt later scored the insurance goal during a 5-on-3 power play.
Liam Guyette stopped 18 shots for Harwood. Hartford goalie Colby Boyce made 32 saves.
Hartford finished the year 15-7-1; Harwood is 19-3. The D-2 state championship game is Harwood’s first since 2017, when the Highlanders lost a squeaker to North Country 4-3. Harwood last won a state championship in boys hockey in 2005, beating North Country 4-2.
No. 1 Harwood 2, No. 8 Missisquoi 1
March 3
Harwood’s Finn O’Hara scored the game-winning goal with less than 20 seconds left and the top-ranked Highlanders survived an upset bid by No. 8 Missisquoi in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
The goal was O’Hara’s second of the game. Tyson Sylvia assisted on both of O’Hara’s scores, Skylar Platt had a single assist and Harwood goalie Liam Guyette stopped 26 shots.
Steven King scored Missisquoi’s goal in the third period to tie things up. Jackson Porter and Hunter Mason had assists on the score and PJ Bouchard made 19 saves in goal.
Missisquoi finished the year 11-10-1.
Girls basketball
No. 3 Harwood 57, No. 6 Mount Abraham 31
March 7
Third-ranked Harwood earned its first trip to the state semifinals in four decades with a convincing home win over No. 6 Mount Abraham in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
The Highlanders play No. 2 North Country on Wednesday, March 11, after the Waterbury Record goes to press. The winner advances to the Division 2 title game on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.
Jimmy Carter was president when Harwood last reached the D-2 semifinals and the hallowed Barre Auditorium in 1980, and then advanced to the title game.
Against Mount Abe, “they executed the game plan we put in place to perfection,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said. The team had a size advantage over Mount Abraham; combined with the Highlanders’ athleticism, that “wore them down.”
“I didn’t do a lot of coaching; they did it themselves,” Young said. “We just made one slight adjustment at halftime.”
The Highlanders led by seven at the half, 19-12, then blitzed Mount Abraham 19-8 in the third quarter, taking a 38-20 lead into the final eight minutes.
“We really took over in that third quarter,” Young said. Sophomore Tanum Nelson led Harwood with 20 points, seven steals and five assists, Mia Cooper had 16 points and nine rebounds and Emma Ravelin had eight points and four assists. Junior point guard Ashley Proteau also played a major role, Young said.
“Ashley played her usual, amazing game,” he said, distributing the ball and limiting turnovers. Proteau finished with two points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Ella Gannon also had five points and seven rebounds.
Chloe Johnston had 16 points for Mount Abraham, which ended the season 15-7.
No. 3 Harwood 46, No. 14 Missisquoi 34
March 4
Third-ranked Harwood led by just six points after three quarters, but boosted the lead to 12 in the final period against No. 14 Missisquoi in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.
The Highlanders raced out to a 12-2 lead, but Missisquoi narrowed the gap to 21-15 at halftime. Harwood led by just six after three quarters, but won easily by limiting Missisquoi to just two buckets and two free throws in the final eight minutes.
Mia Cooper led Harwood with 19 points and seven rebounds, Tanum Nelson had 12 points, Emma Ravelin had 10 and Ashley Proteau had five points and six rebounds.
Macayla Langlois and Abigail Paquette had 10 points apiece for Missisquoi, which finished the year 4-17.
Girls hockey
No. 1 Burlington-Colchester 4, No. 4 Harwood-Northfield 2
March 6
The fourth-ranked squad from Harwood-Northfield struck first, but No. 1 Burlington-Colchester asserted itself and spoiled the Highlanders’ upset bid in the Division 1 semifinals.
“We came out flying; I thought we executed our game plan and put the pressure on them,” Harwood-Northfield coach Mike Vasseur said.
Just 78 seconds into the game, Harwood-Northfield’s Clara Griffin scored an unassisted goal. Reese Clayton made it 2-0 in favor of the Highlanders later in the first period, then Meghan Lehouillier scored for Burlington-Colchester before the first intermission.
The score stayed 2-1 until Madison Chagnon scored for Burlington-Colchester with less than a minute left in the second period, and Brynn Coughlin scored both third-period goals on assists from Ruby Wool.
Kailie French assisted on Griffin’s goal and Louisa Thomsen and Rachel Fernandez had assists on Clayton’s score. Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stacked up an impressive 41 saves.
“She played amazing,” her coach said. Burlington-Colchester’s Courtney Rocheleau stopped 12 shots.
The loss stings, but Vasseur was proud of his team’s performance.
“They did everything I asked them to do,” he said. “It was the best game we played this season.”
“Burlington-Colchester is a very good team. I thought we came out and played really well, but unfortunately at the end we couldn’t sustain and hold them down for three whole periods,” Vasseur added. “I thought we saved our best for last. We played an incredible game, and I’m super happy with the way the girls game together.”
Harwood-Northfield finished the year 14-6-2. Burlington-Colchester, 20-1-1, lost to No. 3 Essex in the Division 1 championship game on Monday night at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.
No. 4 Harwood-Northfield 2, No. 5 Middlebury 0
March 4
Host Harwood-Northfield scored once in the first period and again with just two seconds left in the game to beat No. 5 Middlebury in the Division 1 quarterfinals.
Kailie French scored for Harwood-Northfield in the first period and Eva Joslin scored the late goal. Olivia Kaplan had the assist on French’s score.
Harwood-Northfield goalie Kaylee Thayer stacked up 32 saves in the shutout.
Abby Hodsden made 23 saves for Middlebury, which finished the season 12-7-2.
Alpine skiing
Kogut second at states
March 2 and 3
Harwood’s Gretchen Kogut finished second in giant slalom on day one of the Vermont high school alpine state championships.
Giant slalom races for both boys and girls were held March 2 at Killington; slalom races were the next day at Suicide 6.
Kogut skied a 1:35.54 in the two-run giant slalom; Mount Mansfield’s Viva Goetze won in 1:31.77 and Rutland’s Ashleah Adams was third in 1:36.05.
Also skiing for Harwood on day one were Aliza Jernigan (19th), Rubi Murphy (44th), Laili Iskandarova (46th) and Katie Rush (51st).
Finishing for Harwood on day two of competition in the slalom race were Jernigan (28th), Iskandarova (37th), Kate Haraldsen (45th) Murphy (56th) and Rush (57th). Kogut did not finish her first run in slalom.
Overall the Harwood girls finished eight with 250 points; Mount Mansfield won with 88 points, Burr & Burton was second with 95 and Woodstock third with 98. The Harwood boys didn’t have skiers at the state championship races; South Burlington won the boys team title with 95 points, St. Johnsbury was second with 99 and Stowe third with 125.