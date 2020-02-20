Six of Harwood’s gymnasts stand in their special pink uniforms after a competition earlier this season. Sporting special uniforms, Harwood’s gymnastics, girls and boys basketball and girls and boys hockey teams all held special events and games to raise money for cancer awareness and research. The teams raised $6,854 that was donated to the American Cancer Society, Camp Ta-Kum-Ta and Susan G. Komen.
