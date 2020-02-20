Harwood team fundraisers
Courtesy photo

Six of Harwood’s gymnasts stand in their special pink uniforms after a competition earlier this season. Sporting special uniforms, Harwood’s gymnastics, girls and boys basketball and girls and boys hockey teams all held special events and games to raise money for cancer awareness and research. The teams raised $6,854 that was donated to the American Cancer Society, Camp Ta-Kum-Ta and Susan G. Komen.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.