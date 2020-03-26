As your elected representatives, we are working closely with the General Assembly and the governor’s office to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. It is so important to watch out for our families and our neighbors during this difficult time.
Please reach out to us if you have questions or concerns.
Although the Statehouse is closed, we are continuing our legislative work. The Legislature is working closely with the Scott administration to advance a package of bills to address public health, economic and community challenges as the result of this crisis.
We are also working closely with our congressional delegation (Sen. Leahy, Sen. Sanders and Rep. Welch) to urge support from the federal government.
The spread of COVID-19 is now at the community level. That means the disease is spreading from person to person, and the source is unknown. The situation elevates the importance of our collective efforts to reduce the spread of infection.
Adopting our Vermont Department of Health’s community isolation actions will help slow the spread of the virus and “flatten the curve” — that is, reduce the daily number of cases to a manageable level so as not to overwhelm our health care system. These actions include:
• Staying at home except for when it is absolutely necessary.
• Maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between people.
• Washing hands thoroughly and frequently.
• Ensuring that employees who are sick remain home.
• Regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
You can find “Frequently Asked Questions and Answers” at the Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 website, which also includes a link to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development guidance for businesses: bit.ly/businessesandcovid19.
If you have questions about COVID-19: call 2-1-1. If you have trouble reaching 2-1-1, call 1-866-652-4636.
Working together, we can get through this emergency. We would like to encourage you to reach out to us, if you have any concerns. Thank you, and we wish you good health.
Reps. Tom Stevens (tstevens@leg.state.vt.us) and Theresa Wood (twood@leg.state.vt.us), Waterbury; Reps. Kari Dolan (kdolan@leg.state.vt.us) and Maxine Grad (mgrad@leg.state.vt.us), Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren.