I am glad to be back at the Statehouse. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you.
My committee, House Judiciary, has begun hearing testimony on domestic violence prevention, human trafficking, racial disparities in the criminal justice system, hate- and bias-related crimes, and understanding drivers of our incarceration rates.
• Domestic violence in Vermont. In 2017, there were 17 homicides total and 11 of those were domestic violence-related (65 percent).
According to the Council of State Governments, while violent crime is down in Vermont and nationwide, domestic violence-related homicides are on the increase in Vermont and the nation. Persons who commit domestic violence offenses do not age out of their criminal behavior like other offenders.
According to testimony from the Vermont Network Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, while Vermont has the second-lowest overall violent crime rate in the country, our state experiences a serious and persistent problem with domestic violence. While “perpetrators may have mental health or substance abuse issues, domestic violence is not caused by those issues — domestic violence is an escalating pattern of coercion and control which may include physical violence, and psychological and financial abuse.”
According to Maj. Ingrid Jonas of Vermont State Police, perpetrators engaged in treatment state that they are entitled to power and control over their victims.
Domestic violence devastatingly impacts families, child development, community health and Vermont’s economy.
According to the testimony from prosecutors, law enforcement, victims’ advocates and the attorney general, domestic violence-related homicides are preventable. They are the result of predictive risk factors that, if identified, and measures are put into place through laws and services, can be prevented.
Part of my work this session will be to pass laws that prevent domestic violence-related homicides. One bill is H.610. The bill recognizes the deadly relationship between firearms and domestic violence homicide in our state. That relationship is well established in the scientific literature. Research indicates that access to firearms is one of the primary risk factors for domestic violence lethality. Access to a firearm by an abusive partner increases the risk of death for victims of domestic violence by 50 percent.
• Other committee work: Commerce and Economic Development.
— H.606, an act relating to regulating storage units, is an update of a January 2009 law. Vermont has 164 facilities, where 95 percent are small businesses.
— H.1: non-compete clauses. Many of these non-compete clauses have financially ruined and hurt future employment of those who have signed these documents. The committee is looking at fair practices for business owners and employees, and hearing from many sides of the issue.
— Over 150 folks from different sectors of the tourism and recreation industry arrived at the Statehouse to attend the tourism hearing and express their opinions about living and working in Vermont. Our district was well represented. The overall tourism dollars spent in Vermont have been declining, so a modest increase in digital marketing spending would result in an additional $350 million being spent in the states.
Testimony from participants were in favor of increasing tourism marketing by an additional $500,000.
• Energy and Technology: H.688 — the Global Warming Solutions Act. I am glad to be one of the many co-sponsors. The bill is about bringing accountability and strategic planning to how Vermont responds to the climate crisis we face. H.688 updates our greenhouse gas emissions goals, aligning them with the Paris climate treaty and Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan and making those “goals” statutory obligations of the state.
H.688 draws together a half-dozen state agencies and over a dozen subject-matter experts to form the Climate Action Council, which will develop a Climate Action Plan. The Agency of Natural Resources will adopt rules, programs and strategies to meet emissions reduction requirements of the plan.
Importantly, the council and plan will address not only issues around greenhouse gas reduction, but also how Vermont addresses the vulnerabilities we face from increasingly severe weather and the unique challenges faced by rural and lower income communities.
Adaptation, resilience and hazard mitigation are all key aspects of a comprehensive response to the challenges in front of us. The much-discussed “right of action” in H.688 is not focused on the private sector, but instead on state government — Was policy promulgated in a timely fashion? Were the emissions requirements met? If not, a court can order state agencies to do more. The committee will continue to hear testimony on H.688 with the intention of passing out a final bill by early February.
