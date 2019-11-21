Coffee and haircuts. Two things I can’t do without. I was in Santa Monica, Calif., and needed both, but was looking for a cup of coffee, and set out to find a place called Dogtown. A Google search said it had a “surfer-skater vibe,” and the shop got high ratings for coffee.
But on my way to Dogtown, I saw the barbershop.
A barber pole rotated in the middle of a nondescript block; a cigar store statue stood inside, beckoning. I stood at the doorway and looked in on a long row of barber chairs, lined up like fighter jets on a flight line.
One barber shaved a large man; another stood in the back of the shop, deeply focused on his phone. Soon, Amy Winehouse’s voice sprang from the shop’s speakers, her soul pouring out through the door onto the hot street.
The barber set down the phone and walked toward me.
The barber — if appearances were to give a sense of competence — had a serious air. He stood tall and was dressed somewhere between a 1920s New York City barber and a 21st-century hipster.
I walked in. “How much for a trim?”
“Fifty-five dollars.”
I grimaced. “Fifty-five dollars for a trim?”
He did not budge, smile, or show any sign of embarrassment or chagrin. He repeated, “A haircut is $55 dollars.”
To me, a trim is $9, $15 if there’s coffee involved. Those may be 1980s prices, but still. Normally, I would have just given a quick “thanks for your time” and turned on my heel, but I liked the shop. It was clean and quiet and purposeful. And, there was Amy Winehouse. The man getting the shave seemed content. I had the time. It was a lot of money, so felt a bit like sin, so …
“Sure,” I said.
The barber took me to the chair at the far end of the room. He set my glasses on the counter, turned down my collar, fired up a razor, and soon the hair was coming off.
My vision is pretty bad. Without my glasses, I can just see when a person is walking toward me, but could not for a million dollars say who the person is. What I saw in the mirror as the barber cut was a blur of my head and the barber doing his work. The razor buzzed and doubt crept in.
What was I doing? This was ridiculous! Fifty-five dollars for a trim? I was mad. And from what I could see in the mirror, which wasn’t much, I was getting some crazy urban fade. This wouldn’t be a trim; this would be a scalping. I did not know this man. He could be mad. And he got me to pay fifty-five dollars for a trim, so knows me to be a fool. I would leave here looking like a hipster gangster, coated in gel.
But what was there to do? I was in. The razor roared. And trust is a powerful thing. I trusted my gut, I trusted the barber, I settled in, and he switched razors.
The new one hummed more than roared. The barber was, it seemed, cutting individual hairs. This went on for a long, long while. I listened to the hum of the blades and Amy. As if he could hear me hear Winehouse, he said, “It is so sad what happened.”
“That she died?”
“That she was an addict and that she died. A tragedy.”
“You can hear it in every word sung. She’s bleeding.”
“Yes,” he said. “I love her.”
He took his phone off the counter, showed me the video. We were listening to the famous concert on YouTube. “You can see it,” he said, “and the band is so good.” He put the phone down, picked up some scissors and started on the top. Again, it felt like he was cutting one hair at a time.
“And I love Motown. She channels Motown,” he said. As he cut, the back door opened and I heard the voice of a young man. I could not see, and was afraid to turn my head. The barber doing his work.
“Hello, sir,” I heard.
“Hello, son. Have you seen your mother?”
“I am going back there when I leave.”
“Thank you, son. She wants us for lunch at 12:30,” he said.
The young man acknowledged this. They talked for a minute in Spanish, and the boy walked off. “How many kids do you have?” I asked.
“Three boys. One studies in London. One works with me here. One is still in school. They are great boys,” he said. “Would you like a whiskey,” he asked, “or a small beer?” It was 11 o’clock in the morning, and I had meetings. “I am sorry to say no,” I said.
And now we talked. Winehouse. Addiction. Music generally, Motown mostly; children and being a father, how they grow up and what they become; building a business. Periodically, the Barber would take an air hose and hit my neck with compressed air.
And he cut and cut. Slowly. Carefully. All the time in the world. He cut with the care of a surgeon opening someone’s spine.
After nearly an hour, he pulled a mirror off the shelf, handed me my glasses, and showed me the back. A perfect taper. The top was tamed, which is hard with my head, and the sides neat, not too short. Nearly an hour of cutting, and it was just a trim.
I left the shop, thinking about the serious man with the three sons and a small business on Main Street; America behind a barber pole.
I went to my afternoon meetings feeling just a bit more ready, feeling optimistic about our country for the first time in a long time, and just needing a cup of coffee.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe. Email letters to news@waterburyrecord.com