On town meeting day, there are two decisions facing Waterbury and Duxbury voters that will have very important implications for the future of the Harwood Union school district.
As former chairs and members of the Harwood and Waterbury-Duxbury school boards, we urge all voters to vote yes on the Harwood budget and vote for someone to fill the Waterbury vacancy on the Harwood school board who clearly supports the necessary restructuring recently approved by the board.
And while we appreciate any of our neighbors for their willingness to serve, we believe that the best person to fill Waterbury’s open seat to be Michael Frank.
The Harwood board has made tough choices in the face of a vocal minority trying to stop changes necessary to stabilize our school taxes while improving educational opportunities for kids. Michael backs the board’s sensible approach.
In 2016, the voters of Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury voted to merge into a single unified school district. Instead of each town running its own elementary school, voters agreed to create a single school board to govern all schools in our district. This was done in response to incentives provided by state law that temporarily lowered property taxes in districts that merged into a single district.
In our district, like most of Vermont, school enrollments are declining. This is not something new or surprising — we’ve known this was coming for over a decade. School districts cannot change the fact that there are fewer kids in Vermont. No marketing strategy or wishful thinking is going to change this reality.
We need to right-size our schools and believe that the plan put in place ensures that our kids will receive an excellent education within the bounds of fiscal and demographic realities.
The Harwood board faced this reality this year, realizing that a “status quo” budget that avoided making tough choices would increase taxes in Waterbury by 7 percent and Duxbury by 9 percent.
In the face of personal attacks, a majority of the board voted to begin the process of realigning our district by moving the fifth- and sixth-graders from Moretown to Crossett Brook Middle School and merging all of our seventh- and eighth-grade students, also at Crossett Brook.
Students and taxpayers will both benefit from having a fully enrolled middle school that can offer a robust educational program.
The changes recommended by the Harwood board are difficult but necessary to stop the cycle of higher and higher taxes with fewer and fewer students. A small group of people sued to try to stop the board members from doing the job that we elected them to do. Having failed in the courts, that group is now taking out ads in the Waterbury Record, urging voters to reject the Harwood budget — maybe hoping that the board will continue the status quo of higher spending on fewer students.
We urge all voters to vote yes on the Harwood budget and elect Michael Frank to represent Waterbury on the board to put our schools on a sensible and affordable path for success in the future.
David Goodman, Chris Koliba, Scott Mackey, Steve Odefey and Dale Smeltzer are all former members of the Harwood Union or Waterbury-Duxbury school boards.