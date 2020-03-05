We are honored to serve Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren as your state representatives. We want to thank everyone who has reached out to us thus far during the 2020 legislative session. Your input provides us with valuable perspective, as we work on legislation.
This year, we are focusing on building a strong Vermont economy and healthy environment, protecting the needs of vulnerable Vermonters, combating climate change, and advancing policies that will enable families and communities to thrive. Please be in touch if you have any questions or feedback. You email mgrad@leg.state.vt.us or kdolan@leg.state.vt.us, or leave a message with the statehouse sergeant at arms at 802-828-2228.
• Tourism and marketing: Tourism is an important sector of our district’s economy. With encouragement from the Legislative Tourism Caucus, the administration has requested $500,000 for increased tourism and destination marketing, $250,000 to promote outdoor recreation, and an additional $250,000 for tourism marketing and economic development. Rep. Dolan is a member of the Tourism Caucus.
• Justice Reinvestment II: Rep. Grad was a member of the Council of State Governments Justice Reinvestment II working group. The result of this work in evaluating criminal justice is legislation that will restructure furlough and parole to ensure better consistency and access to due process; strengthen policies to allow people to earn more time off their sentences for good behavior; strengthen connections to appropriate substance use disorder treatment and mental health services in the community; and develop re-entry housing that better fits the needs for people leaving prison.
The goal of these policy changes and strategic investments is to ensure more successful re-entry for those leaving prison and lower recidivism and re-incarceration rates, which will result in cost savings and greater public safety.
• Keeping kids safe: Rep. Grad’s committee continues its work on child protection. This includes updating Vermont’s child sexual exploitation laws. Current Vermont law does not address existing file-sharing technology. The attorney general’s office has been unable to prosecute very serious crimes due to this loophole. The House Judiciary Committee is working on legislation to eliminate the loophole so those responsible for sexual exploitation of children will be held accountable.
• H.99, trade prohibition of ivory and other animal parts: This bill would prohibit trade in animal parts from animals that are endangered, including cheetah, elephant, giraffe, lion, jaguar, sea turtles, tigers, big apes, and other species.
• H.688, Global Warming Solutions Act: The House has spent considerable time focusing on strategies to address climate change. The House passed the Global Warming Solutions Act to build accountability into our systems of reducing greenhouse gasses. The act lays the foundation for building a future of greater resilience, energy transition and economic development. The bill focuses on establishing an accountability framework. It also directs the state to work with community experts to develop a roadmap for action. Taken together, these action steps will move our goals into action to address climate change.
• Telehealth: Requires health insurance to cover a variety of forms of telehealth. The bill encourages health care providers to use technology to deliver some types of care remotely. This issue is closely connected to legislative efforts to expand broadband statewide.
• H.716, fishing and hunting licenses for the Abenaki. This bill adds the citizens of the state-recognized Native American tribes, including the Abenaki, to the list of people eligible for free Vermont fishing and hunting licenses. This action is in acknowledgement of hunting and fishing rights contained in King Phillip’s deed of 1796.
• H. 926, Act 250 Modernization: Rep. Dolan’s Natural Resources Committee is focusing on updating Vermont’s 50-year-old Act 250 land use and development law. The bill incentivizes development in designated downtown and village center areas in municipalities with zoning using exemptions from Act 250 oversight. The bill strengthens protections for forest blocks and connected habitat to keep these lands forested. The bill also provides greater support for forest products-based businesses which are, along with agriculture, important elements of our working landscape and critical to our rural economy. The bill also supports a process to develop a separate statewide trails program that has wide support from 40 trails organizations and environmental organizations.
Rep. Kari Dolan, a Democrat from Waitsfield, also represents Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown and Warren in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, also represents Duxbury and the Mad River Valley in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@waterburyrecord.com.