The world is in a turn-around. Last week I was in a grocery store hoarding hard cheese and red wine. I stopped on the way out to grab a cup of coffee. There was a homeless guy ahead of me getting a cup. “Sorry, man,” he said in a graveled voice. “They’ll cut this off next, you know,” he said, meaning the coffee.
I hadn’t thought about that. Plunging coffee from a communal spout might not be the brightest thing. Sunday, as I hoarded warm croissants, bacon and more hard cheese, the coffeepots were gone.
A study of hoarding: At Trader Joe’s, I noticed there was no beer or flour; at Whole Foods there’d been a run on sparkling water, rice and eggs; a friend went to Costco and found no tissues, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, or salted peanuts.
There is actually no need for hoarding, panicking, or turning on each other, and most people get that. Most people are turning toward each other, rolling with the changes brought on by something we don’t quite understand, and it is an around-the-world thing.
My sister lives in Italy, which is locked down like the Napolitano defense in a soccer game. Tina can go out of her apartment only with a “self-certification” of why she is out, and there is a short list of why you should be out. Only essential stores are open. My sister tells me the prime minister holds a press conference at the end of his day every day, whether at 11 at night or 2:30 in the morning, and speaks frankly and warmly to the people. Lucky Italians. We get no more than pubescent spew and bombast.
I worry my mostly Italian sister will go stir crazy, but each day she has a few things to look forward to: At noon, all of the people in Italy go outside or lean out an apartment window and clap for one minute in an ovation for the health services; at 6 at night, they sing together through their windows; at 9 at night, they go out and wave flashlights. Remember this as it gets hard: People are mostly good.
It is clear the smart thing to do is sequester. In America, states and cities are setting that pace. My family is “sheltered in place” in our little apartment in Washington for now, hoping to migrate home soon.
This past Saturday, I watched the heartbreak on my daughter’s face when her senior year and spring sport were put on hold. This might be more like life than school, and life is unfair, and maybe there is a good lesson here, but life should be fairer to our kids for a bit longer. It’s right to shut things down, but that does not make it easier.
For most of us, this contagion crisis remains a bit distant but deeply scary. Every conversation turns to the basic reproduction factor of viruses, how the coronavirus ravages us with COVID-19, and what might happen next.
On “Table for One,” Courtney Marie Andrews sings, “There is no tellin’ which way this road bends.” That’s the thing about this new world we live in. We don’t know, and not knowing sows fear. That British expression written on every fifth mug in the western world now seems vital rather than cliché.
For some of us, COVID-19 is not theoretical. Once again, Tom Hanks steps into the breach to define stoicism, even if this time it is not a fantastical cinematic experience. (“Wilson!” I want Mr. Hanks to shout from his isolation ward.) The doctors and nurses in Italy (and China and Britain and Washington state) show us how to be brave and kind in a crisis. For the rest of us, work grinds to a stop, events and programs get canceled, the markets dry up. Everything seems different as we wait for the shoe to drop.
In fact, just a few days ago, before coronavirus took over all thoughts about all things, I started drafting possible columns. One was about whether to root Dodger Blue this baseball season. In another, I took a swing at the imperious Michael Bloomberg and the problem of obscene wealth and hubris in America. Finally, I wrote a rant about people who drive slow in the passing lane and don’t use turn signals. But then the world turned.
The left-lane column came after a ride to the airport in a Lyft. The driver was a philosopher type, his car barely clean. He drove in the passing lane at 45 miles per hour. I could feel the curses spouting from the cars stacked behind us like freight cars in a railyard. I leaned forward, and gently asked why he was driving so slowly in the PASSING lane. He said, “This is better. There’s no one in front of me.”
Humans are funny. Typically, we move along, elbows out, no turn signals, hogging the left lane, but all that melts away when it counts. I saw it a few Tuesdays ago when the electorate acted like a school of fish and swam together to support Uncle Joe; I saw it 19 years ago when firefighters poured into the Twin Towers; I see it in this communal reaction to a once-a-century pandemic. We cannot see around the corner to what will come next, but we’ll try to stay calm and drive there together.
One day soon we’ll realize everything will be mostly fine. We’ll pause for those we’ve lost, and honor those who’ve helped us through. We’ll probably go back to hogging the left lane, but we’ll each remember how we acted during the time of COVID-19, how our common humanity won out, and we’ll be proud.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.