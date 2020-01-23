We just got through the holiday season and now many of us are looking at ways to reduce our waistlines. I know there are a lot of New Year’s resolutions to get us on our way.
Well, I’m not judgmental, but I want to remind everyone that come this July 1, as a result of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Act (Act 148) that the Legislature passed unanimously in 2012, everyone is going to have to reduce their waste stream by diverting food scraps from your trash.
I want to talk with you about various strategies we can take to assure success in accomplishing this goal and to clear up some possible misconceptions about the diversion of food waste from your kitchen.
The best way to reduce food waste begins when you go to the store and purchase your supplies. Buy what you need and remember that on average 25 percent of a Vermont family’s waste is made up of food scraps and yard debris. By shopping smart, you could be saving a substantial amount on both your shopping and waste disposal budget.
A helpful site to check on preventing food waste is savethefood.com. Also, by diverting our food scraps, the life of Vermont’s one remaining lined landfill will be extended.
If you do wind up with food scraps after reducing the amount of food purchased, consider the various options available for managing them.
• You can purchase or construct a compost bin system and create a rich decomposed material that offers a wonderful soil amendment for your garden or potted houseplants. Home composters can still throw out meat, bones and grease and oil in the trash. These items tend to attract critters and don’t break down rapidly in home composting systems.
• If you have curbside collection of your trash and recycling, you should talk with your hauler and see if they can take your food scraps for commercial composting.
• If you bring your trash and recycling to the transfer station, they will take this material for a fee.
• If you have chickens or pigs, they can eat the food scraps. Just remember not to feed pigs food scraps that have touched meat or fish, including their organs, bones and juices. This is done to prevent the spread of disease.
• Folks can also take their food scraps to Grow Compost in Moretown and put them in its residential collection area. Remember, they want only food material for their system. Things to remove include the ubiquitous fruit and vegetable PLU stickers, paper products, straws, milk cartons, dishware and silverware, ketchup packets and rubber bands.
Be aware that a lot of products that claim to be compostable, including bioplastics, pose problems with composting facilities that produce a finished product that is sold as organic. These facilities do not want those materials.
Also, if you read the fine print on many of these products, they are compostable only at a commercial composting site where the material reaches temperatures of 130 to 170 degrees during the breakdown process. Unless you are very diligent, your home composting site probably isn’t going to reach those levels consistently.
The Mad River Resource Management Alliance will hold several free composting workshops during the spring in Waterbury and Waitsfield where additional information will be available on all of the material discussed in this article.
We will also offer Soil Saver Compost Bins at a reduced price for attendees at the workshops. Times and locations for these workshops will be announced by Town Meeting Day. I can be reached at malterport@aol.com. Much of the information in this article was from material available from the Solid Waste and Recycling Program in the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
John Malter is administrator of the Mad River Resource Management Alliance.