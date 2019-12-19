’Tis the season to think about days on snow, and I don’t mean vague thoughts, but tangible, tactile memories. For me, they are memories of days of skiing past.
• 1970s: I remember a downhill race at Smugglers’ Notch in cold so bold that to this day a strip of skin, sitting between where my helmet ended and my goggles began, itches like heck when temperatures plummet. Probably the fastest I ever went on skis and the most fun, too.
• I remember a specific, terrifying slalom on the steep ice at Burke, my grandfather swearing after walking halfway up the “gosh-darn mountain” to see me fly by on skis more like rails, thin and long, holding the ice as though attached. His comment later was not so much about the race but about “what the Dickens did he do that for?” (dialogue adjusted for family paper).
• 1980s: As young adults we made our first foray west to Jackson Hole. A small band of Vermont skiers, eyes wide open, standing at the base of the tram before lifties were even up, let alone at work.
That was my first time on a mountain too big for trees; first time skiing like in a dream, where the snow is bottomless and there is no need to stop or think or wait. Just go.
We skied one chute at Jackson Hole too narrow to stand across. Nothing to do but point ’em and fly, literally. We leaped scree fields and small cliffs like characters in unbelievable stories from ancient Greece. We skied from first tram to the end of the day, not even stopping for lunch.
I broke a pair of 210 cm Fisher GS racing stock skis that week. Snapped like sticks. A young man’s game, all that.
• Skiing the tall pine trees at Arapahoe Basin in snow falling so hard, every run was fresh powder. A pack flying down the mountain making big turns. Now and then the snow would catch the air as we raced by and roll over us in waves. Choking on it.
• The first time traversing to High Rustler at Alta, climbing to the very top of that completely exposed trail. Looking straight across and experiencing vertigo, it is so exposed. Looking down at the lodge and then taking that incredible trail in one long, wonderful, endless drop from the sky.
• 1990s: Days in the East stand out more because of particular weather. Decades ago, on a Valentine’s Day, on patrol and skiing Upper National in small packs. We were heedless. All smiles. Falling was not a problem. We just rolled into the snow and climbed back onto the skis and rolled on. Hero powder. (Remember that, Bradley?) At the end of that Valentine’s Day, we walked into the Cactus like cowboys hitting a saloon in a John Wayne Western.
• Other patrol memories of note: GS turns on a completely blown-in Goat on morning trail-check; the first time at Buck’s Rock with Ducky; memories of seeing the late, great Jake’s snowshoe track as we rode up to do trail-check, and seeing his carved turns down the front before we’d even opened 269. Here’s to Jake.
• Over the past 10 years, I’ve migrated away from lift-service skiing. One of the best days ever in the backcountry was again a first out West, again in Utah. A small group skinned up the canyon across the road from Alta and dropped into the beautiful bowls on the other side.
After one particular ascent, Michael Kennedy kindly offered me a beaker full of his sweet tea. I’ve not backcountry-skied since without a thermos of that hot elixir and hopes of sharing it and creating another convert to carrying a thermos of hot sweet tea.
• Another day, skinning to a ridge on the mountains across from Breckenridge, my head down, listening to one of the group spin a story, and then, mid-sentence, he shouts, “Slide!” Looking up quick and watching a small avalanche roll down the face. Nothing like watching God work. Not a big event, but huge trees swayed like reeds.
• Back in the past, 1984: Back-packing Europe before life got in the way, Innsbruck in October. Someone said we should go to “the glacier.” OK. Off we went. We rode a train and then a tram and then rented ski gear at the base of a T-bar high up the mountain.
I was with a group of about six. We’d all just met. They were not skiers, so I helped them sort gear and get started. Plan was to ski an hour and head back.
We rode the T-bar up the glacier. At the top of the lift, once they were settled, I made a few turns in the powder, which was as light as air and deep. As I built up speed, I could not feel the ground beneath me, and it was steep. I’d never felt that before. If I looked straight across, all I saw was sky and mountains.
Turn after turn, with no ground beneath me; it just felt like flying. Run after run, never the same path, always bottomless powder. I did not see any of that group again that day.
As I finish this piece, the snow outside begins to win against the rain. As we roll to the holidays, between Christmas lights and the snow that will come, the gray will start to lose.
By the end of this holiday, as 2020 rolls in, the snow will be deep and dry, the light will be angling back into the sky, and we will start the New Year doing the most immortal thing a human can do.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.