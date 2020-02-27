The year 2020 is going to be a year with many votes. In fact, the only months you won’t have a chance to vote this year are April, May and December.
The Waterbury Board of Civil Authority is tasked with overseeing elections on the local level. It’s the board’s job to make sure that elections run smoothly, voters can easily register, are welcomed at the polls and their votes are tallied, and results are reported accurately and quickly.
The board works under the guidance of the town clerk and with the support of the secretary of state’s office. We are passionate about voting! When more people vote, it’s better for democracy and better for our community.
You can register to vote at any time at the town clerk’s office. Vermont has same-day voting registration, and you can check your registration status at the secretary of state’s website: sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters.
For all elections except the ones where you have to be there in person (Town Meeting Day and other public meetings), voting begins 45 days prior at the town clerk’s office in the Waterbury Municipal Building. Early voting and vote-by-mail options mean you have every opportunity to cast your vote.
Important for youth voters: If you are 17 now, and will be 18 by Nov. 3, you can vote in the presidential primary.
Here’s a list of upcoming votes so you don’t forget and miss your chance to make your voice heard on local, state and national issues.
• Early voting — Now through March 2: presidential primary, school budget, elections for local offices. Early voting happens at the town clerk’s office, or you can call 244-8447 and request a ballot by mail.
• Tuesday, March 3 — Town Meeting Day at Thatcher Brook Primary School (Waterbury). On Town Meeting Day, choose a presidential primary to vote in and vote paper ballots for school budget and local elections. In person, vote by voice for town issues and budget items.
• Friday, June 26 — Statewide primary early voting begins. You can vote at the town clerk’s office on a Democratic, Republican or Progressive ballot.
• Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Statewide primary to choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and other statewide offices; choose candidates for state representative. You can vote in only one party’s primary.
• Friday, Sept. 18 — Early voting begins. Vote at the town clerk’s office for the presidential and statewide elections.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Presidential election. Vote at Thatcher Brook Primary School for president, governor, and other statewide, regional and local offices.
If you have any questions about voting, visit the town clerk’s office
Liz Schlegel Stevens is the chair of Waterbury’s Board of Civil Authority.