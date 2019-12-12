“Mr. Oak” is a pseudonym used in court filings for a man who alleged his disabled son experienced discrimination in Waterbury’s summer camp program in 2017. On Dec. 4, Washington County Superior Court dismissed the lawsuit, which was brought on behalf of Mr. Oak by the Vermont Human Rights Commission.
Today I received notification that the lawsuit brought against the town of Waterbury by the Vermont Human Rights Commission was dismissed because of what was essentially a clerical error.
This brings about profound sadness in me. Sadness for the children in our community who may have benefited from a precedent that reinforced the idea that children who struggle with emotional regulation because they were physically, emotionally, sexually or psychologically abused as children could not be denied access to services from taxpayer-funded programs.
It would seem that the taxpayers of Waterbury, through its leaders, have spent somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 to prevent putting in place some common-sense policies to protect children with adverse childhood experiences and create a $10,000 fund for disabled children.
I do not fault the Vermont Human Rights Commission for the filing-date error that brought about the early end to this fight. The well-paid lawyers of the town of Waterbury earned their money and found a way to end this case without actually arguing the merits of it. I am sure they are proud.
The Vermont Human Rights Commission operates on a limited budget and strives to represent an important segment of our population. It invested a tremendous amount of time and brought attention to this important issue. Over a yearlong period, it conducted an unbiased and independent investigation of my complaint and came to the conclusion that Bill Shepeluk (Waterbury’s municipal manager) violated my child’s rights. In itself, that finding allowed our family to heal. For that I am eternally thankful.
i believe that there has also been a positive impact to Waterbury’s recreation program. Its new leader has shown compassionate understanding of childhood trauma, something the Centers for Disease Control describes as a national epidemic. Last summer I saw a much kinder and more educated group of young men and women running the town pool and with their kindness my child had a wonderful summer. I can only hope that the summer camp has also moved in this direction.
Our communities need to look deep within their hearts about how it wants to manage this epidemic.
Do we take the stand of the town of Waterbury and say those kids are not welcome in our town, keep those children out of our programs?
Or do we follow the lead of so many tremendous foster parents and adoptive families that open their homes and their hearts to children who suffered unspeakable horrors and show them love, compassion and understanding?
Do we as a village love these children or turn our backs on them? If you ever stop and listen to the stories of what these children experienced, you will be saddened to learn how our schools — yes, even here in Waterbury — do not provide the support that these children need and instead physically restrain them, discipline them and isolate them. (I must call out Crossest Brook Middle School as a wonderful place that does work hard to accept these children.)
We have been advised that, while the legal action being brought about by the Vermont Human Rights Commission has been dismissed due to a filing-date error, we can still bring about our own lawsuit. Had this case been argued and decided on its merits, we could have moved on, but because it was a ruling based on a missed deadline, we feel obligated to further this fight. We are in talks with advocacy organizations about next steps.
There is a settlement offer that the Vermont Human Rights Commission reached with the town. For six months, we negotiated with the town and reached a settlement. That settlement was later rejected by the select board.
Based on that experience, we will not reopen negotiations with the town. That settlement offer still stands, should the town wish to honor it and prevent further legal action.