Here are some of the topics being discussed at the Vermont House of Representatives.
• H.1, Employee Agreements Not to Compete: The House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development continues to work on this bill to place limits on the application of noncompete clauses in employee contracts.
While such clauses may make sense for executive positions to guard intellectual property and other business information, some employers have used noncompete agreements in contracts with lower-paid employees. The result has prevented some workers from finding gainful employment in their area of expertise for a period of time.
This bill addresses this issue while keeping non-solicitation agreements and confidentiality agreements available for businesses to use with their employees to protect information and client lists.
• S. 54, comprehensive cannabis regulatory system: This bill establishes a regulatory system for the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis products in Vermont.
The fundamental purpose of the bill is to move as much of the illegal “black cannabis market” into the regulated market for the purposes of consumer protection and public safety. The bill establishes a Cannabis Control Board to oversee the administration of the production, testing, restrictions on advertising, sale, and labeling of cannabis and cannabis products. The board will require testing for contaminants, potency and quality. The bill is also designed to encourage small, local farmers to participate in the regulated market.
The bill specifies six separate licenses. A person may hold only one of five of those licenses (cultivator, product manufacturer, wholesaler, testing laboratory, retailer). The sixth is an integrated license and is available only to the five vertically integrated medical cannabis dispensaries currently in Vermont.
Municipalities must take affirmative action via a public vote to allow retail cannabis establishments to operate within the municipal boundaries. The bill also contains a number of road-safety measures.
The current bill recommends a 14 percent excise tax onto the current 6 percent sales tax.
• A Civil Discourse: Last month I took a moment in my article to discuss the power of local purchasing and to challenge ourselves to commit, the best that we can, to helping our local businesses by buying locally. This week’s moment is to reflect on words of Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday we celebrated last month: “We’ve learned to fly the air like birds. We’ve learned to swim the seas like fish. And yet we haven’t learned to walk the earth like brothers and sisters.”
Unfortunately, we hear and experience prejudice and uncivil discourse, not just in Washington, D.C., but also here in Vermont. We hear it on the radio and television, see it on social media, and experience it even in our schools, where bullying still can and does occur, and it is hurtful. Join me in reflection of Dr. King’s words and, together, let us change this story. We may disagree on many things, but I bet we can agree that seeking out the humanity in each of us will result in a more perfect union and community.
Here’s my upcoming schedule for February:
Coffee with Kari: Monday, Feb. 24, Moretown General Store, 6:30-7:30 a.m., and Sweet Spot, Waitsfield, 8-9 a.m. Evening Meet and Greet: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 5:15-6:15 p.m., at the Big Picture Theater and Café in Waitsfield.
Rep. Kari Dolan, a Democrat from Waitsfield, also represents Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown and Warren in the Vermont House of Representatives.