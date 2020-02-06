This column is about the Vermont Legislature’s work on paid family and medical leave, minimum wage, status of Act 250 modernization, and transportation funding.
I appreciate hearing from many of you regarding the topics described in this week’s report. (Note that an “S” or an “H” in front of a legislative bill number means that the bill originated in the Senate or House, respectively. Both chambers must pass each bill before it can move up for the governor’s consideration).
• H.107, Paid family and medical leave: The purpose of this bill is to establish an insurance program to aid employees when they need to take leave due to the arrival of a new child, take care of an aging parent, or if they are facing an unanticipated family crisis. The House and Senate bills were different enough to result in the formation of a committee of conference to hammer out the differences and arrive at a single bill. This final compromise bill establishes a new insurance program for employees, to be paid for by employees. (Employers may voluntarily contribute to the program.) The insurance program would provide employees with an annual combined maximum leave up to 12 weeks for bonding with a new child, eight weeks to care for a family member, and an additional voluntary, “opt-in” benefit of six weeks for the employee’s own illness. The bill outlines the benefit amounts, contribution rates, and eligibility. The bill passed both the House and Senate and was sent to the governor for consideration. (Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill on Friday.)
• S.23, An act related to increasing the minimum wage: This bill also went to a committee of conference. The current minimum wage in Vermont is $10.96 per hour, well below the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office’s report on wage levels in Vermont to meet basic household expenses such as food, housing and clothing. The compromise bill helps minimum wage earners by raising their wages each year for two years to achieve $12.55 per hour by Jan. 1, 2022. Future year wage levels would continue to be adjusted based on the rate of inflation. The bill also requires a report on basic wage rates for tipped, students, and agricultural workers. The bill passed the House and is at the Senate this week for consideration.
• Act 250 Modernization: My committee — the House Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee — continues to work on modernizing Vermont’s 50-year-old Act 250 land use and development law.
The Scott administration and the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently presented a compromise proposal that considers how to incentivize development in designated growth areas in municipalities with zoning by reducing or exempting Act 250 oversight. The compromise proposal strengthens protections for forest blocks, connected habitat and ridgelines. It also outlines ways to provide greater support for forest products-based businesses that are, along with agriculture, important elements of our working landscape and critical to our rural economy. The compromise proposal recommends ways to improve predictability, reduce overlap with existing state permitting, and achieve consistency of decision-making across the state. We are considering this proposal as we begin marking up the bill in the coming weeks.
• Transportation Funding: Gov. Scott’s budget recommendation for fiscal year 2021, which begins this July 1, contains a 4.1 percent increase from the current budget. This increase is the largest since 2012. The good news is that the increase comes from a combination of natural revenue growth and a bigger federal share in the projects planned for this year.
Rep. Kari Dolan, a Democrat from Waitsfield, also represents Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown and Warren in the Vermont House of Representatives.