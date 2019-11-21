At our meeting nov. 13, the Harwood Union school board passed the following motion: “To continue exploration and development of a preK-12 plan, in accordance with the articles of agreement, that includes closing Fayston Elementary School, combining all seventh- and eighth-graders at Crossett Brook Middle School and moving Moretown’s fifth- and sixth-graders” to Crossett Brook.
What does this mean?
By stating our intentions, we are continuing our efforts to be transparent about the board’s longterm thinking for our school district.
You’ll notice there are no dates attached to the plan, but we do have some sense of the order and timing. First, we will be taking up the grade 7/8 grade question in the coming weeks, deciding whether to move the seventh- and eighth-graders together in the fall of 2020 or 2021.
In considering the closure of Fayston Elementary School, we know that the school will not close prior to the fall of 2021. There is still work for us to do in determining how students from Fayston would choose or be assigned to other schools, what the building could be used for, and how to support a smooth transition for students and families.
Should the board then decide to proceed with closure, we would hold a series of hearings, after which the board could vote, by a two-thirds majority, to approve a closure. We do not anticipate pursuing this final decision prior to the fall of 2020.
As for the Moretown fifth- and sixth-graders, the board will discuss the pros and cons of this move in upcoming meetings. We know there is a need for more classroom space in Moretown Elementary to accommodate preK and kindergarten students. Opening up the fifth- and sixth-grade classrooms would allow Moretown Elementary to serve more young students while offering older Moretown students the opportunity to join a larger cohort of their peers at Crossett Brook or to move by choice into a smaller fifth- and sixth-grade class in one of our preK-6 schools.
So, what’s next?
As we move into our budget season, the financial impacts of these possible changes will start to become even clearer. Having now identified the direction we believe our district should move, we will resume work on our bond proposal so that we further define the capital improvements needed to implement our plans and upgrade our facilities throughout the district.
We want to be clear that the bond is not contingent on any plans that have not yet been confirmed. We will be able to share an overview of what our schools need, what a bond can offer us, and what decisions are still ahead.
Some decisions, such as when we will move our seventh- and eighth-graders together, will be made before the bond vote. Others, such as whether Fayston Elementary School will close, will not be decided before Town Meeting Day 2020.
We made a commitment last spring to ask our voters to support a bond only once we had a clearer long-term plan in place for all of our campuses.
While this plan is still evolving, our Nov. 13 vote was an important step in sharing our current expectations for what is ahead for Harwood schools.
This has been and will continue to be challenging and emotional work. These changes have been difficult to imagine and, while we are all affected by the plans ahead, we know that the proposed changes will be more dramatic for some of our staff and families than others. I encourage you to watch our meetings and to reach out to board members to learn more about how each of us is approaching this work. You’ll find more information at huusd.org/prek-12-bond-plan.
Thank you for your continued support for our students and our schools.
Caitlin Hollister of Waterbury is chair of the Harwood Union school board.