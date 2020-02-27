The Legislature is fast approaching the March 13 crossover deadline — the last day of the legislative session for a bill to pass out of one chamber (House or Senate) in order to be considered by the other chamber. Here are some of the bills being discussed in the House:
• H.723, Tele-health: Requires health insurance to cover a variety of forms of tele-health. The bill encourages healthcare providers to make use of technology to deliver some types of care remotely. This issue is closely connected legislative efforts to expand broadband statewide.
• Health Care Workforce: Vermont’s healthcare workforce is currently in need of 70 primary care physicians and nearly 4,000 nurses. The Legislature is working on a scholarships program for individuals planning to go into much-needed medical fields who pledge to practice in Vermont upon graduation.
• H.742, Emergency Medical Personnel Training: A major barrier to recruitment for Emergency Medical Service (EMS)/ rescue squads is the high cost of training. The Legislature is evaluating how to allocate funds through the Vermont Department of Health for training of first responders, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
• Future of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Essex: The Scott administration announced that Woodside, a facility that serves delinquent youth, will close by July 2020. The House Human Services Committee is evaluating how to continue to provide a secure and safe facility for troubled youth as well as provide for mental health services for Vermont youth across the state.
• H.783, Recovery Residences for those with Substance Use Disorder: Vermont faces an unprecedented crisis of people struggling with substance use disorders. A Recovery Residence is a shared living residence for a person recovering from substances use disorders. Studies indicate that Vermont needs an additional 1,000 beds. This bill supports recovery residences and the communities in which they are located by establishing residence expectations and operational policies, clarifying zoning, and providing guidelines and policies for temporary and permanent removal to ensure due process for both tenants and landlords.
• H.683, aka The Hermit Thrush State Bird Bill: This bill addresses recent efforts at the federal level to weaken the 103-year-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act. In 2017 the U.S. Department of the Interior released a memorandum saying it will no longer interpret the Migratory Bird Treaty Act as prohibiting the incidental taking of migratory birds — such as warblers, thrushes and flycatchers — which changes the way the act has been interpreted for the past 40 years. Facing significant decline in bird populations nationwide, this bill seeks to protect these birds at the state level.
• H.716, Fishing and Hunting Licenses for the Abenaki. This bill adds the citizens of the state-recognized Native American tribes, including the Abenaki, to the list of people eligible for free Vermont fishing and hunting licenses. This action is in acknowledgement of hunting and fishing rights contained in King Phillip’s deed of 1796.
Here’s my upcoming schedule thus far: Evening meet and greet Wednesday, March 25, 5:15-6:15 p.m. at the Big Picture Theater and Café (fourth Wednesday).
