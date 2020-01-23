We are back for the second year of the legislative two-year session called the biennium. I have noticed that the pace is picking up, as committee members are diving into the details of the bills, and as informal, issue-based legislative groups called “caucuses” are working on policy initiatives.
Below I am reporting on a proposal to amend the Vermont Constitution — a big deal on account that it happens rarely. I am also reporting on some economic development and tourism initiatives as part of the Legislature’s Rural Economic Development Caucus and the Tourism Caucus, including the “Power of Local Purchasing” — how buying locally helps our own communities.
One initiative that is picking up speed is Proposal 2, a proposal for an amendment to Article One of the Vermont Constitution. This article is historically significant, in that it is the source of the anti-slavery provision that made the Vermont Constitution of 1777 the first state constitution to outlaw slavery.
Nearly a century later, in 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, prohibiting slavery in the United States.
The issue of concern, however, is that the language in the Vermont Constitution can be interpreted to only prohibit adult slavery and to allow for slavery for the payment of debts, fines and costs. This proposal would correct the language to read, “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.” This new language avoids the confusion of the original language and is faithful to the framers of the Vermont Constitution’s original intent.
The proposal was voted out of the Senate and out of the House committee unanimously. The next step is to discuss the proposal on the House floor.
Our Tourism Caucus and Rural Economic Development Caucus have been quite busy.
The Tourism Caucus sponsored the second annual Tourism Day on Jan. 15 and is rallying support behind increasing funding for tourism/destination marketing statewide.
Last autumn, I took part in the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economy Summit, sponsored by the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance and the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative. As part of the Rural Economic Development Caucus, I joined fellow legislators on a two-day rural economic development bus tour of central and southern Vermont. Our caucus also held a public hearing in Montpelier in December, and I participated in the Governor’s Regional Workforce Development Summit for Washington County, hosted at Sugarbush.
These activities and meetings with businesses are helping us identify a number of actions we can take to support the economic vibrancy of our rural communities, including greater support for:
• Local businesses through “buy local” marketing programs.
• Agri-tourism businesses through liability insurance reform.
• Broadband.
• Housing via the Housing and Conservation Board.
• Downtown commercial areas via tax credits, Act 250 modifications to encourage development in designated downtowns and villages, and local option taxes for smaller communities.
• Quality child care.
• The arts and the creative economy through the formation of a “working hands” enterprise board.
• State outdoor recreation grant programs.
• Workforce and emergency personnel training.
• Flood resiliency.
These meetings also highlighted the role for all of us in helping our communities by buying locally. Eric Friedman of Mad River Chamber of Commerce also touched upon this topic a month or so ago in a letter to the Valley Reporter. A dollar spent in the local community is more likely to be re-spent in that local community and supports local jobs.
Additionally, many of our outdoor recreation businesses offer so much value to tourists and residents alike by providing services, information, access to gear, and opportunities to participate in the outdoors, all of which contribute to our culture and our way of life.
We also already know that buying local foods helps our farms, our health, and our carbon footprint. Let us challenge ourselves to be more mindful of this power of local purchasing and commit, the best that we can, to buying locally.
I would like to hear from you. You can reach me at kdolan@leg.state.vt.us or come find me at one of my community events. Here’s my upcoming schedule for January:
• Coffee with Kari Monday, Jan. 27: Moretown General Store, 6:30-7:30 a.m., and Sweet Spot, Waitsfield, 8-9 a.m.
• Evening Meet and Greet: Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Big Picture Theater and Café (fourth Wednesday).
Rep. Kari Dolan, a Democrat from Waitsfield, also represents Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown and Warren in the Vermont House of Representatives.