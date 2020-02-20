We have been back in Montpelier for the second session of the 2019 biennium for over a month now and the pace of action is far greater than I can remember. Perhaps it is because of the continuing battles over the paid family medical leave insurance program, which was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott and which denied tens of thousands of Vermonters an opportunity to receive up to 12 weeks of bonding leave with wage replacement when they have children or eight weeks of family care leave, and the minimum wage, which was also vetoed by the governor.
As you have heard, we were not able to override his veto for family leave, and an override vote in the House for the minimum wage bill may be held as early as Wednesday, Feb. 19.
But as you have been reading from the other legislators, there is a lot more going on than those two bills, and that is true in my committee as well. We are currently working on three bills that have become a priority for us — H.492, the Homeless Bill of Rights; H.783, an act that will help create a network of recovery residences; and J.R.H. 7, a joint resolution that is an apology for the state-sanctioned eugenics survey and the havoc it wreaked on certain Vermonters with its separation and segregation policies, as well as the involuntary sterilization program.
H.492 proposes to add a person’s housing status to the list of protected statuses in our discrimination laws, specifically in the ones around housing and employment discrimination. It also proposes to create a list of certain rights for those experiencing homelessness. These include the right to privacy and the protection of one’s property, as well as a private right of action when these rights are ignored or when one is discriminated against because they are homeless, or they are perceived to be homeless.
We heard incredibly moving testimony about the physical and psychological effects of homelessness, and the difficulties those who are unhoused face on a day to day basis, as well as the traumatic effects on their lives.
We think this legislation balances the need to protect the rights, lives and dignity of those who are experiencing homelessness with the needs of our society at large, and merely tells us all that one’s homelessness is not a valid reason to discriminate.
H.783 aims to create a framework where certain recovery residences — those certified by a Vermont affiliate of the National Association of Recovery Residences — can achieve the zoning they need in order to grow their numbers statewide by adopting policies that protect the individuals seeking to live in a home, clean and sober, on their road to recovery. These recovery residences are needed throughout the state.
J.R.H. 7 is a joint policy resolution that will do something Vermont has never done: apologized for the creation and funding of the long-discredited eugenics survey in the late 1920s and 1930s.
What we did as a state was unconscionable. We separated families, we made their medical information available to people who should not have had access to it, and we involuntarily sterilized Native Americans, French Canadians, those with mental and physical disabilities, and those who we considered “depraved.” All in the name of, to use the name of a history on the subject, “breeding better Vermonters.” …
We are continuing work on this important resolution, and hope to have it to the Senate for their consideration very soon.
Don’t hesitate to reach out tstevens@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Tom Stevens, a Democrat, represents the towns of Waterbury, Bolton and Huntington and Buel’s Gore.