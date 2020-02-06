To the Editor:
It is wonderful to have choices. I am very happy that there are energetic, wise and, most importantly, willing community members to step forward and invest their considerable time and energy into helping to make our educational system the best possible for our children, while safeguarding the financial burdens that our communities are being asked to carry.
I have no doubt that both of the candidates for the Harwood Union school board are coming from a place of true concern and sincere intentions. I ask that you please take some time to get to know the candidates before Town Meeting Day, to insure you will be making a choice that truly represents your personal beliefs.
My personal vote will be going to Michael Frank. He has been at almost all of the meetings and is well versed on the many aspects of the projects currently underway and proposed for the future.
He has two small children who are attending Thatcher Brook Primary School and is committed to making decisions that will safeguard the education that not only his children, but all of our children will receive with the changes that are taking place.
He understands the pressure that taxpayers are under and the difficulty that we face in Vermont, with taxes rising consistently. Many of those costs are beyond our control and dictated by what happens at the state level. He will safeguard the interests of our community, fight to maintain what influence we have over the decision-making process, and vote for fiscally conservative practices with the most in it for our children’s future.
With the bond vote for the much-needed repairs at Harwood Union High School coming, I need to know that the board is managing our money in the most effective way possible. That is why Michael Frank will be receiving my vote.
Please reach out to each candidate and ask questions. Make your vote for the best one for you and our communities’ future.
Missy Semprebon
Waterbury