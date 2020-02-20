To the Editor:
I’ve lived in the Waterbury/Moretown area for the last 20 plus years. A lot has changed over that period of time.
Looking at the current situation with the school system and what the foreseeable future appears to hold, we need to fill the Harwood Union school board positions with the right people now more than ever.
I’m backing Michael Frank for the school board (and hope you will too) because he understands the path we need to be on to keep the schools viable and allow all of the students an opportunity to earn an education. He has a vested interest, as his twins are currently pupils at Thatcher Brook.
Michael has shown me that he is a person who looks at all of the possibilities before making a decision on how to proceed — this is essential for long-term sustainability.
Scott Search
Waterbury