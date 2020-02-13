To the Editor:
Waterbury Winterfest’s leadership team would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Waterbury community for your enthusiastic participation and support of the 2020 Winterfest celebration.
We’re proud to report that community participation surpassed last year’s record attendance of over 1,100 participants. Several new events joined the 10-day winter celebration and nearly every established event reported higher participation.
Our gratitude goes out to our sponsors, event leaders and whoever contributed to the ideal winter weather from the opening ceremonies at Anderson rink to the seven events making up the Party in the Park — including our first outdoor concert. We appreciate your generous donations to these events and we look forward to awarding another round of grants to support Waterbury area recreation. Applications will be available in March at waterburywinterfest.com.
Roger Clapp, Bill Minter, Natalie Sherman, Brenda Caforia-Weeber, Rich Hayes, Louisa Cowles Hayes, Laura Parette, Amy Scharf, Eric Weeber
Waterbury Winterfest leadership team