To the Editor:
In the several years since it opened, Waterbury Unleashed, the Waterbury dog park, has been enjoyed by many Waterbury residents as well as folks from surrounding towns — Stowe, Waitsfield, Warren, Middlesex, Montpelier, Richmond and beyond — and sometimes by visiting tourists.
The park is entirely managed and maintained by volunteers. As so often happens, people move or leave for one reason or another. As a result, we few who are trying to keep it going are reaching out to our fellow dog lovers to become more involved.
We have quarterly board meetings at the Waterbury Library to assess what needs to be done and to plan for future events. All are welcome to attend. The next meeting will be in April at a date to be announced. We would welcome anyone who would like to join the board or who just wants to attend to learn more or to offer suggestions.
We had a website and are looking for someone with the skills to help manage it. We also have a group on Facebook, which is a good place to keep up with what is happening. If you supply us with an email address, we can also keep you informed.
To do that or for more information, contact Chip Martin at 802-734-5629 or email ironmanchip009@hotmail.com.
Margaret Quinn
Waterbury