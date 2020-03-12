To the Editor:
Got a political flyer in the mail today from the Bloomberg campaign. One of the items he took on is the NRA. I take that to mean that he does not like or agree with a group that supports and defends the Constitution and that calls for the maximum punishment for crimes committed with a gun, and provides safety and self-defense training for kids (Eddie Eagle), adults and police.
This kind of misleading politicking may fool a lot of people but I believe that a lot of folks see right through his duplicity and misinformation.
Mr. Trump doesn’t try to pull the wool over anyone's eyes. He says we will support and defend your constitutional rights.
Readers, seek out the fact about who supports your rights and who would take them away, then elect local, state and national representatives who will listen to the citizens.
Kendel Stafford
Waterbury