To the Editor:
Many, many thanks on behalf of our Board, our volunteers and those who utilize our services.
With your generosity throughout 2019 we have been able to keep the shelves stocked with a wide variety of non-perishable food, personal care and household items, and, during the summer, fresh produce. And we were able to successfully provide both the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas meal fixings, both of which require substantial monetary commitment.
At Thanksgiving we provided 101 households with a turkey and dinner fixings. Village Market again provided the freezer space to store all of the turkeys from the Turkey Drive until needed for the distribution the week after the Drive.
The week before Christmas we provided 130 households with food totes. The totes included everything needed for a holiday breakfast, dinner and snacks, including the ham or turkey for dinner. The Christmas totes represent a substantial multi day project in preparation and distribution, and involves moving hundreds of pounds non-perishable and perishable goods from markets and the food shelf to St Leo’s Hall.
Thank you to the movers who donated time, trucks and muscles to move everything where it needed to be when it needed to be, to those who organized and set up the totes, and everyone who helped with the distribution on a very cold day.
We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit which means we rely solely on donations to operate. It is an ongoing challenge and it is your continued caring and generosity that keeps us open and stocked for day to day needs and to be able to provide extras during the holidays.
We are open Mondays and Fridays 10-12, Wednesdays 3-5 for anyone who needs our services, short or long term.
THANK YOU for your continued support and a very Happy New Year to all.
Linda Parks, Director
Waterbury Area Food Shelf