To the Editor:
Last holiday season, owner Hiata Corduan of Bridgeside Books set a goal: collect 500 new children’s books for the low-income, at-risk, and rural kids the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) serves in Vermont and New Hampshire. They hit their target with 504 books and this year, they’ve done it again, this time bringing the total to 508! That’s 508 children in need who will get to pick out their very own brand-new book (for some, their first-ever!) this winter. Bridgeside generously gave customers 20% off books purchased for CLiF and customers were invited to place their books under “The Giving Tree” (this year, not an actual tree, but a sign directing customers to beloved literary lands, like Narnia and Oz).
Bridgeside Books, Waterbury’s independent bookstore for the past decade, ran its first book drive for CLiF in 2010, organized by a local middle school student, collecting 27 new books. Over the years, Bridgeside has donated 2,345 new children’s books to the kids CLiF serves! CLiF book giveaways happen at schools, libraries, homeless shelters, affordable housing communities, immigrant/refugee and English Language Learner programs, childcare centers, summer camps, and other places where vulnerable kids in our region spend time. CLiF isn’t just books; we offer many programs that connect kids to authors/storytellers and other parts of their communities through books and stories. Our Children of Prison Inmates program, currently operating in five prisons in Vermont and New Hampshire, conducts seminars for incarcerated parents on ways to engage kids with stories and words, and then parents are invited to pick new books to send home to their kids, grandkids, or nieces and nephews. (On Giving Tuesday, our kind donors gave $2,200 to support new books for prison family holiday events).
Each year, CLiF gives away roughly $750,000 in new children’s books to many thousands of low-income, at-risk, and rural children (up to age 12) at nearly 1,000 literacy events across Vermont and New Hampshire. None of this would be possible without the generous community support of our donors, volunteers, and our friends at bookstores like Bridgeside Books.
In the words of one parent/teacher in Pittsford, VT, “We appreciate all that you do to promote literacy and help spread the love of reading.” That’s our mission, and we couldn’t do it without you.
Thank you, Bridgeside Books, our local volunteers and supporters, and the entire greater Waterbury community. We’re proud to call Waterbury Center our home!
Children's Literacy Foundation (CLiF)
Waterbury Center