To the Editor:
Our educators have been left out of the Harwood Union school district redesign process. Aside from public comment during board meetings and the same handful of community forums available to the general public, the people with the most expertise, knowledge and direct interaction with students did not have a seat at the table when it came to discussing potential school configurations.
It wasn’t until the teachers union enforced contractual obligations that the school board included time on the agenda for them to make impact statements at a recent meeting.
Less than 48 hours after this time spent with teachers, reduction in force letters went out to the staff in the district. Positions were eliminated, reduced and many reassignments were made, none of which needed to happen before our vote on the proposed budget. Whether it was intentional or not to omit this information during the Feb. 12 board meeting, it certainly comes across as completely unprofessional and extremely disrespectful of our educators.
It is yet another example of a deeply flawed redesign process since Superintendent Brigid Nease released her white paper in 2017 that proposed the closure of schools a mere five months after the merger.
There have been recent statements by individuals and the Harwood board that a choice has to be made between cutting programs and reducing staff in order to achieve necessary savings. I believe this to be a false dichotomy.
In such a small school system, our educators are our programs, with each one bringing a unique skill set that cannot be easily replaced by simply shifting teachers around like widgets. ...
Although it is true that our district faces some hard choices, this is not a reasonable way to treat the hardworking people we entrust daily with our children. I cannot support school redesign through budgeting and the fear and uncertainty this process has caused staff, students and families across the district. It is not healthy for our community and so I will vote no for the proposed budget on March 3.
Cory Stephenson
Moretown