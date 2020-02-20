To the Editor:
Harwood Unified Union School District’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is nearly $40 million. It incorporates a detailed plan for over 350 faculty and staff, who are employed to meet the educational needs of the 1,750 students who attend our seven schools.
Public education exists to provide equal opportunities while considering the interests of all students. The HUUSD budget does that while showing fiscal responsibility to the nearly 13,000 residents of our district.
Vote yes on the Harwood Unified Union School District budget on town meeting day.
Christine Sullivan
Waitsfield