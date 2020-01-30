To the Editor:
Do incoming students gain the skills they need for college before attending? Based on what I have experienced in college so far, I would say no.
I have come in contact with many students who don’t know how to do their own laundry or wash their dishes. Those are skills that can be easily taught, but the harder skills — like managing time, money and responsibility — are harder to master.
Most high schools seniors feel that they have a large amount of freedom because they may have a car, or they are allowed to hang out with their friends more often, or even because they get more choices for their class schedule. But what most freshmen in college realize is that the “freedom” they had in high school is nothing like the freedom they have in college.
Once you have graduated and moved on to higher education, if you choose to, there is responsibility that accompanies the freedom of making your own choices. You now have to manage how you spend your time. Are you going to go to your friends’ dorm to hang out, or work on your English paper that’s due in a few days?
You are also now solely responsible for your education and your choices. Are you going to skip your 8 a.m. class because you stayed out the night before, or are you going to get yourself out of bed and make it to your lecture? And what happens when you get sick? There is no one there to make your appointments for you, or make sure you are getting enough liquids, or even making the decision whether you should go to class or stay in your room to rest. These are all decisions that you are now responsible for making by yourself.
Am I writing this to scare high school seniors? No. My intention is to reach high school seniors and their parents.
Parents, give your children some responsibility while you’re there to guide them in the right direction.
Seniors, use these opportunities to help yourself before you’re by yourself. It’s important to know how to do laundry and wash your own dishes, but it’s more important to learn how to be responsible for yourself.
So maybe just start by making your next dentist appointment.
Gracie Talbert
South Duxbury
Gracie Talbert is an honors college freshman at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.